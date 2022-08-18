Plaza Las Américas announces the new businesses that will open in the coming months | Others

The Plaza Las Américas shopping center announced the new establishments that will be opening in the coming weeks and months, with a view to the Christmas season.

Arby’s tops the list of businesses set to open in the mall, along with stores from Michael Kors and Windsor Fashion. Arby’s, known for its sandwiches and its slogan “We Have The Meats”, will open in La Terraza next September. The Michael Kors store will also open in September. In October, Windsor Fashion will open in the mall.

“We continue to expand and strengthen our offer in fashion, gastronomy and entertainment with the opening of these new establishments for the enjoyment of all our visitors. Many are brands that consumers have been requesting from us and are finally in Plaza or with plans to open at some point this year,” said Franklin Domenech, general manager of Plaza Las Américas in a statement.

“With all of these openings, we added more than 58,000 square feet in consumer offerings,” he added.

For the month of December, the shopping center announced that they will open a Dave & Buster’s. The establishment is known for being a restaurant, bar, and video game venue. It will open its doors during the month of December on the third floor of the Central Atrium of the mall.

In addition, the stores Liage (known for selling face, skin and hair care products), Vélez (handmade leather and fur goods and fashion pieces) and APM Mónaco (contemporary fashion jewelry) will open their doors in Square during the month of November.