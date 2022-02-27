PLD and FP attack Abinader’s speech for the promises and the issues that were not included

The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) stated that President Luis Abinader was repetitive in his accountability speech last year and left “many questions” unanswered.

In an intervention of more than 20 minutes that was conspicuous by the absence of the top staff of the self-proclaimed leading opposition party, Juan Ariel Jimenezvice president of the political entity and former Minister of Economy was in charge of reading the PLD statement in reaction to the speech.

“Today we hear it again promise a long list of works which I had already mentioned last year. Both in infrastructures and in the renewal of transportation, the president repeated entire paragraphs as what he had already said that he would do a year ago”, exclaimed Juan Ariel.

On behalf of the opposition political entity and before representation of the same composed of members of the Political and Central Committee and heads of Secretariats, its vice president, Juan Ariel Jiménez, spoke at its national headquarters, who began by claiming the patriotic orientation of the same on occasion of the 178 anniversary of the Independence of the country, indicating that its location is next to its interests; as well as all the measures implemented by the ruling party for the common good.

“However, today, people were waiting for an empathic, clear and direct response from the president (Luis Abinader) on the most serious problems of everyday life,” said the also member of the Political Committee.

Jiménez maintained that answers to questions about uncontrolled rises in food, fuel, insecurity, unemployment, lack of opportunities, low wages, the cost of housing, the cost of education for families, and the cost of housing were expected from the presidential speech. to ensure health.

He stated that President Abinader’s speech was not for the 46% of the population made up of single mothers, as they are the ones that suffer the most from the deterioration of public schools, daycare centers, price increases and the drastic reduction of social assistance. Similarly, older adults, people with disabilities or young people are the most affected by the reduction of formal jobs.

“He did not speak to the 46% of households in that country made up of single mothers. Nor did he speak to the middle class, at no time did he mention the elderly or people with disabilities…we say he did not speak to them, because from what we heard it would seem that the president has not realized when their situation has worsened in the last 18 months”, added the former official, who specified that middle class men are charged with rents, fuel differentials and other price increases in goods and services.

The reaction of Fuerza del Pueblo

Fuerza del Pueblo considered that Abinader’s speech evidenced the failure of the Government to carry out its promises.

Through a statement, the party led by the former President of the Republic, Dr. Leonel Fernández, considered that far from being accountable, the President made an act to excuse himself with the Covid-19 pandemic, and justify the breach of the promised works, predicting that he will renege on new promises due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fuerza del Pueblo criticized that in his speech, the head of state declared the crisis over of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Dominican Republic, despite the fact that the Ministry of Public Health maintains bulletins alerting the Dominican population to continue observing the measures to prevent its spread. In any case, the FP says that it is up to the World Health Organization (WHO), and not the Dominican Government, to rule on the matter.

“The president alleges in his presentation that 90% of the commitments assumed a year ago have been made or are being executed, but making a comparison between both speeches, it can be seen that the statement does not correspond to the truth,” he says. the press release sent by the political party.

Other works promised but not executed by President Luis Abinader to date, are the construction of a Transversal Mass Transportation Axis that would connect East-West from kilometer 9, Plaza de La Bandera, Luperón avenue and February 27 avenue, Even Boca Chica, as well as other important national infrastructure works, which tend to improve the quality of life of Dominicans, have not received a response from the Government of Change.