PLD called Abinader’s administration a “government of the rich”

The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) expressed that the Luis Abinader government has “forgotten” the middle class and “the most needy” during this period of inflation caused by the pandemic, which it hopes will be aggravated by the conflict. war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Thats the reality. They have been left alone. And they have left them alone because they, this government of the rich, do not believe in what is public and do not value it. A plan that they want to disguise as efficiency, but that is nothing more than privatizing what is public, creating trusts even to manage the police or public-private alliances even to manage prices. In short, abandon the poorest to their fate and benefit a few friends,” said Juan Ariel Jiménez, vice president of the political entity and former Minister of Economy, who was in charge of reading the PLD statement in response to the speech.

The former ruling party responded to the accountability of the President of the Republic by assuring that he did not respond to the great problems of the people, nor did he speak to the great majority, who have seen how their living conditions deteriorated in the last 18 months. .

“How are you going to face the lack of control of prices, insecurity, lack of jobs, or low wages? These are some of the questions that were left unanswered in today’s speech (yesterday),” assured the PLD vice president. .

In his speech, he pointed out that the country was the fourth with the highest inflation in Latin America in 2021, while currently 7 out of 10 countries in the world have lower inflation, which shows that the Luis Abinader government has lost the battle in price control.

Similarly, in response to the speech they pointed out that the government left the middle class and the most needy alone and that, while prices increased, it took away the social aid programs FASE, Stay at Home, Pa Ti, they eliminated the tests Free PCR, dismantled the electricity subsidy and threaten to eliminate the fuel subsidy.

Regarding the promises, the PLD stressed that it is not possible to speak of 90% compliance knowing that of the 464 works promised last year, 7 out of 10 have not yet started. Nor were the bills that were promised last year presented, nor the structural reforms, nor have campaign promises such as a salary of 500 dollars for the police, or the new formula for calculating fuels that would lower their price come true. .