PLD denounces that the Government will launch a “defamatory campaign” against the opposition

The Secretary for Legal Affairs of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), José Dantés Díazstated that the Executive Branch will launch a “new smear campaign” against the political opposition through social networks.

“Tomorrow the false accounts of social networks come with a new defamatory campaign against the opposition”, expressed the also member of the political committee of the PLD to reporters of LISTÍN DIARIO.

Dantés’s statements come just hours after senators from the opposition party issued a statement in which they denounced that the Government is allocating “millions of pesos” in the creation of false accounts in the networks to promote their actions and improve their image.

In the document, the legislators indicate that they will present a motion this week so that the spokesman for the Presidency, Homer Figueroaexplain before the Senate “about millionaire resources spent on fake accounts on social networks.”

“The waste of public funds for government propaganda, through DICOM, which seeks to raise the terrible image of this inefficient management and attack its political opponents is an embarrassing fact,” added Dantes.

The PLD senators claim to have “the record” that “the false accounts would be being ordered by people close to the Government and the Government spokesman himself.”