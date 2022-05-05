PLD describes recent acts involving the Police as “brutality” and demands justice for the death of young people

The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) described “brutality” recent cases of young s who have lost their lives after being detained in detachments.

Through a press release, the PLD expressed its condolences to the family of David de los Santos Correa, Jose Gregorio Custodio Y Richard Baezwho died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified after being arrested by agents of the institution of order.

“We strongly condemn all kinds of police abuses that take the lives of exemplary young people, demanding a clear response,” the document dictated.

The entity chaired by the former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina, sued deep investigation to reveal the truth of what happened and to do justice to the relatives of the victims.

In addition, criticized the normalization of abuses perpetrated by uniformed against the citizens.

“We look at these cases with concern, along with the death of that married couple and others; observing how it is intended to normalize “the baton” against citizens, with or without due process of detention, to the detriment of all the protocols that guarantee respect for human rights, with which this country is firmly committed”, the organization stated in the release.

The PLD asked the current administration to reflect on these events and remember the US State Department reportpublished on April 12, which warns about an increase in police brutality, about which the current administration He has not issued any explanation.

“From the PLD, we recognize the urgency of a comprehensive and structural police reform, which should not remain in administrative procedures, such as the creation of a trust for these purposes. We understand that it is an arduous task, and that it is not a time for promises, nor for intentions without facts, it is time for a serious dialogue with a view to finding solutions to the serious deterioration of citizen security in recent years and the body designed to guarantee it” , limited the purple party.