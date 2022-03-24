PLD rejects bill that seeks to eliminate foreign food import tariffs

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), expressed its rejection of the bill that seeks to eliminate import tariffs on foreign food, for which it announced that this political organization will not support any project that harms producers, industries and national agribusinesses.

The purple party considers that the project threatens the countryside and farmers, while criticizing that the government of Luis Abinader “has privileged the excessive import of goods and services and has neglected local producers.”

The general secretary of the PLD, Charlie Mariotti, stated that this political organization will defend the achievements of the Dominican people, “offering solutions.”

“The government of Luis Abinader has abandoned the Dominican countryside and this policy is having disastrous consequences on the basic basket, especially for the most vulnerable,” he said at a press conference offered by that political organization to express his position.

He stated that since the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) came to power, food and non-alcoholic beverages have increased by more than 24%, according to data from the Central Bank.

He said that the Dominican Republic went from being a self-sufficient country in terms of food, to one dependent on imports. In this regard, Mariotti assured that the Government’s “depreciation” towards the agricultural sector was reflected in a reduction of 11% of workers compared to 2019, which means that 43,395 workers lost their jobs.

“Faced with this terrible situation, the most worrying thing is that the measures proposed by the PRM government will only make the situation worse,” he said.

He criticized that the government authorized the importation of 37,000 tons of rice in a productive year for the country, leaving these land workers in oblivion, who according to his version, have warehouses full of rice without a market.

He added that numerous producers are bankrupt and in debt.