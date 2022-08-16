PLD to PRM: “The famous change has been a failure, they cannot exhibit any great achievement”

While the Dominican people wait the president’s address Luis Abinader for his two years in government, the Political Committee of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) expressed this Tuesday that the current management he has no achievements to celebrate.

The general secretary of the PLD, Charles Mariotti, led a press conference of approximately eleven minutes where he offered details of why the Abinader government has no achievements to show after two years of management.

“The famous change has been a change backwards, the change was a failure”, expressed Mariotti when enumerating the deficiencies in the economy, the health sector, the fight against corruption, irregularities in social programs, increases in the basic basket and other services.

He said that during this time the government has increased the debt to 1,103 dollars more without justifying it with completed works and the basic basket also increased by 17.5 percent “when it promised that it would reduce by 30 percent.”

He indicated that they have increased the cost of electricity tariff by 35 percent.

Mariotti urged the president to “you can’t have good deeds without deeds” referring to different frauds that have occurred in some public entities.

For example, he cited the fraud of the social program Supérate, where they swindled the government with “some 600 million pesos to the most vulnerable without punishing the guilty of their government, but rather three colmaderos.”

He also noted that “the PRM has no coherence in the fight against corruption” because he does not investigate his officials while subduing his opponents.