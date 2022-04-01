PLD will ask to question Gloria Reyes de Superate and the director of Inabie

The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) spoke about the situation in the National Institute of Student Welfare (Inabie), the Supérate card and other social issues through a press conference.

Johnny Pujols, former deputy director of Inabie, stated that the direction of the current government must be accountable for the situation.

“Inabie’s management must be held accountable in the face of the administrative disaster, the corruption scandals due to irregular bids and the evident deterioration of the institution’s programs.”

Likewise, he expressed that it is urgent to solve the problems both with the providers and with the families and that, in addition, solve the students, who, according to Pujols, They are the main affected.

The PLD announced that the party’s deputies, in the coming days, will present an interpellation appeal so that those responsible for the main social protection programs face the population and explain how they will solve the disaster both in Inabie and Supérate.

Pujols mentioned Gloria Reyes, who is the general director of Supérate, and said that she will have to explain in detail how this fact considered as “the biggest scam in the history of social programs”alleging that they will not allow once again “those truly responsible to go unpunished as is their custom.”

“From the PLD we will take actions to prevent people from continuing to be abandoned to their fate. We will do it as we did when we were government and as we have always done”.

About Inabi

Pujols, as former deputy director of the entity, said that the programs that are executed from there are “the most important public policy in the last 50 years” and that they were a conquest that the PLD gave the Dominican people.

“Inabie has opted for the revitalization and development of the most remote communities in the country, promoting their inclusion in the daily life of these social ecosystems and guaranteeing the possibility of social mobility for those who were sometimes condemned to be born and die poor,” Pujols said. .

In addition to commenting that it is not a secret the neglect in school feeding programs during the last yearexplained that not only hundreds of microentrepreneurs have been affected by this process, which violated their rights, but also that many children do not receive the five weekly rations that correspond to them.

Also, as detailed by the party member, there are worse results in other programs where the quality has decreased or the cancellation of the program has been seen. As an example of this, he put that no more uniforms have been purchased for low-income students.

Pujols commented on the microenterprises, which have now taken responsibility for subsidizing the programs that have been carried out by Inabie.

“It is an abuse that microentrepreneurs have to be the ones who must subsidize the Dominican Statewhich has caused hundreds of them to go bankrupt due to a debt of more than 6,000 million pesos, we are talking about more than 25% of the annual budget of this institution”, he said.

“In the PLD we see with great concern how an institute that was born to combat poverty and inequality, to provide opportunities to those who have less, has become a catalyst that causes hunger and malnutrition to return to schools. The facts show that we are going back 50 yearsand one of the greatest demands of the Dominican educational system has been politicized,” he said.

Get over yourself card

Frank Olivares, former executive director of the Vice Presidency and member of the Central Committee of the PLD, said that in the governments in charge of the PLD they lifted 1.7 million people out of poverty, and the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), which runs the current government , in “only 19 months poverty has increased by more than 268 thousand people”.

“The historical fraud against the Supérate card is a crime against the most needy that the Abinader government intends to hide and minimize, they are taking this conquest from the most vulnerable and have perverted one of the most effective institutions and programs, which was a regional model in the Caribbean,” he said.

He added that it is “impossible” to commit a scam of this magnitude of more than RD$300,000,000 where more than 86,000 users and 300 grocery stores are involved, “without concrete and updated information on the operation of the payment system.”

Social investment budget

The former Minister of Labor and Secretary of Social Security of the party, Winston Santos, pointed out that last year the social investment had reached an execution of 471,553 million pesos, which is below what was executed in 2020, this due to the decrease in the education budget and a drop in social protection.

“Year after year each peso assigned in the budget has less purchasing power due to inflation and devaluation, therefore the correct thing to do would be to evaluate it in real terms or in dollars.” communicated.

Similarly, it compared the budget execution of social investment in the last two years, where that of 2020 has decreased from 9,641 million dollars to 8,282 million dollars in 2021. Presumably what is budgeted for the current year is less, since, according to Santos, barely amounts to 7,995 million dollars.

“We are talking about a decrease of more than 1,646 million dollars, equivalent to 17% in what Luis Abinader and the PRM have been governing,” he commented.

Likewise, he stated that while in the last year that the PLD governed, 2020, a budget of 3,753 million dollars was executed; in 2021 it decreased to 2,121 million dollars, and in 2022 it decreased to 1,795 million dollars.

Santos reacted to the issue by referring to the fact that this occurs at a time when Dominican families are experiencing the highest price increase in the decade and at a time when they most require a “close and sensitive” government.

He concluded by saying that both President Abinader and his ministers are lying when they report that investment in social protection is an “unprecedented” figure.