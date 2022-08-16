Please note that the eight Harry Potter films will soon no longer be available for streaming!
If you want to discover or watch the adventures of Harry Potter in streaming, you only have two weeks left to do so. Indeed, the saga leaves the streaming platforms as of August 31. Here is where you can still see it.
The continuation under this advertisement
Like Netflix before it, the Salto streaming platform will see the Harry Potter saga leave its ranks. The deadline is August 31. All fans of the bespectacled wizard therefore have a fortnight to discover or rediscover the eight films that make up the saga. These films are taken from the books of the same name by author JK Rowling. The Harry Potter saga began on June 26, 1997 when the book Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone is published in England. The story begins as follows: an orphan, Harry Potter is raised by his uncle and aunt, Vernon and Petunia Dursley, who force him to live in a closet. The latter hide from him that he is in fact the son of wizards and that his place is at Hogwarts, a prestigious school of magic. On his 11th birthday, Hagrid, a giant, finally reveals the truth to him. Harry therefore goes to Hogwarts, excited and a little anxious to discover his new life. He will make friends there, including Ron and Hermione, and will experience intense adventures from his first year.
Harry Potter cast reunited 20 years later
The continuation under this advertisement
A special brought together the actors of the legendary cast of the eight films Harry Potter on Salto at the beginning of the year. Like in the meeting around the sitcom Friends in May 2021 (available on Salto and broadcast on TF1), the three stars of the saga (Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson), surrounded by prestigious guests, returned behind the scenes of the eight films.
Why Harry Potter no longer available on Netflix?
Streaming platforms do not own the rights to the films in the saga Harry Potter indefinitely, you may be disappointed. Indeed, they are not the owners of the eight feature films (these belong to Warner) and must therefore negotiate contracts which can prove to be very expensive and which have a limited duration in time. This is the reason why Harry Potter, which could be on Netflix in 2021, is no longer this year. But do not panic, all hopes are allowed! It often happens that a film or a series returns to the catalog of a platform after a renegotiation of the rights.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias