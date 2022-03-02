“Please take my daughter,” guide tells journalist in Ukraine

The drama that is being experienced in Ukraine in the midst of the war against Russia reaches the West with several stories that have had a general but also a particular impact: this is the case of Sol Macalusoa journalist who, from Ukrainian territory, dispatches information for various international agencies.

The communicator said that a guide who accompanied her on one of the tours of that country asked her to take her daughter, that she lack nothing. The also Telemundo reporter said: “I think that nobody is prepared, the truth is, I have known these people for a month. We have shared information all day”expressed Sol, who later apologized for breaking down in tears in front of the screen.

And it’s the story of a young girl reporter the one that moved millions of people in the world. His arrival in the area conflict war, it happened after the communications company Mediaset, chose it after making a chronicle for the digital newspaper “El Debate”.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, He assured this Tuesday that his country is not only fighting for “survival” in the face of the Russian invasion, but “for being equal members of Europe”, for “the desire to be as free” as the citizens of the European Union.

“We are fighting for our rights, for our freedoms, for our lives. Now we are fighting for our survival and this is the highest of our motivations. But we are also fighting to be equal members of Europe,” he said. Zelensky before the European Parliament, in a speech by videoconference.

“We are giving our lives for the desire to be as free as you are,” said the Ukrainian president. He pleaded with the European Union (EU) to accept you into their midst, the day after you sign the application to enter the community club.

“The EU will be stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be alone. (…) We have shown that at least we are the same as you. Show that you are with us, that you will not leave us aside. Show that, in essence, you are European and thus life will win over death and light over darkness.

Dressed in his now famous olive green t-shirt, Zelensky he predicted, before a hemicycle that interrupted him with applause on more than one occasion. “Every square, no matter what it is called, will be called the square of freedom in every city in our country.” It is the name of the square that Russia bombed today in the city of Kharkov, the second largest in Ukraine, which left at least 10 dead and 35 wounded and against whose president, Vladimir Putincharged the Ukrainian in his speech.

“How can Putin talk about attacks on military infrastructure when children and young people are dying? Yesterday they ended the lives of 16 Ukrainian children, ”he also recalled. Zelensky.

After him, the president of the Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) intervened, Ruslan Stefanchukwhich, along the same lines as Zelenskyasked the presidents of the community institutions and the MEPs, many of them with Ukrainian flags, to “understand that today Ukraine defends the borders of the civilized world”.

“The fate of Ukraine is at stake, but so is our fate”, that of a Europe to which “war has returned, almost thirty years after the Balkan war”. Said the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen.

“This is a moment of truth for Europe,” he said. Ensuring that the EU is willing to pay the price, with sanctions on Russia, for safeguarding freedom.

“I think that the Europeans understand very well that we must stand up to this cruel aggression. Yes, protecting our freedom comes at a price. But this is a defining moment. And this is a cost that we are willing to pay, ”she maintained. Von der Leyen said that “today, Ukraine and the EU They are closer than ever.” Although he pointed out that “there is still a road ahead” for the integration of Kiev as a new member state. “We have to end this war,” said the German.