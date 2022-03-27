‘Please tell my mom and dad that I love them’ Tire Sampson would have said to a friend before falling into the void of the Orlando Free Fall | Univision Orlando WVEN

The devastating death of Tyre Sampson has shocked and moved the country, after falling from a 430-foot tower in what appears so far to be an accident at Icon Park in Orlando.
The victim’s father Yarnell Sampsonwho was not in Florida with his son at the time of the tragic incident, seeks answers for the death of Tyre, 14, his only son, who despite his size and weight was allowed to ride this attraction.
Sampson, explained in an interview to FOX 35 that Tire did not feel safe when he got on the Orlando Free Fallbecause he told the friend who was sitting next to him in the attraction ” If I don’t make it, please tell my mom and dad that I love them.”
Tire’s father said his son panicked, according to the friend, and that to say something like that, he must have sensed something was wrong.
Sampson, who has seen the video of the moment in which Tire falls into the void of the Orlando Free Falllying on the floor that circulates on social networks, questions how this could happen and states that he does not want any other parent to suffer something like this.
TO Tyre, who weighed 340 pounds and was 6 feet 5 inches, had been denied entry to other attractionsbut to this free fall tower considered the tallest in the world, if they allowed it and it died, Sampson explained to FOX 35.
An image that has also become viral on social networks shows Tire sitting in the Orlando Free Fall before taking off where it is observed that he is not secured to the chair, but his friend and others next to him were. However, it is not known at this time if he was then adjusted to start the trip.
For now, two lawyers have been hired to represent the parents of Tire Sampson, who affirmed that they will work together to find answers for this family.
The attorneys ask any witnesses to this accident to contact 866-428-8209.
Who was Tire Sampson?
Tire was a 14-year-old football player from Missouri who aspired to enter the NFL and was a good honor roll student at her school.
Sampson was traveling to Central Florida with the family of a friend with whom he was at the Orlando Free Fall attraction Thursday night in Orlando’s Icon Park resort area when he lost his life in a fall from the 430-foot tower.
