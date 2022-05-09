“Please, These Are Billion Dollar Movies!”: Avatar 2 Logo Draws Teases Despite Correcting Ridiculed Papyru Font

Avatar corrected its logo font for the upcoming sequels, but it still gives movie fans headaches.

Upon its release in 2009, the James Cameron film was teased due to its use of the Papyrus font in its logo.

This teasing intensified after a sketch from Saturday night Live in 2017. Ryan Gosling played a man haunted by the creative decision to use a default computer font for the fantasy film title.

“He just highlighted Avatar, clicked the dropdown menu, and then randomly selected Papyrus,” his character says of the film’s graphic designer. “Like an inconsiderate child wandering through a garden, plucking leaves along the way.”

A year later, the official Twitter account of Avatar introduced a new logo, the Papyrus font had been completely removed. Last month, the official logo for the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Waterwas released with a completely different font.

However, not all fans are happy with the new logo and are frustrated by the kerningwhich is the space between the letters.

This problem is most noticeable when looking at the final two letters, as there is a space between the “A” and “R” causing frustration among a contingent of fans. Once that’s pointed out, it’s hard not to see that the film essentially seems to be called AVATA R: The Way of Water.

You can check below:

“Well, they didn’t use Papyrus, but still, they DID forget about the kern”, artist Kyle T Webster wrote on Twitter. “Please, these are billion dollar movies!”

Kevin M Wilson added, “That R wants nothing to do with this,” and Mark Englert joked, “I can’t wait to see Avata R!”

The logo for ‘Avata r: The Way of Water’ (Disney)

“I knew there was something wrong!” @neimykanani wrote, while @DonDioHart joked, “The space between the A and R is yelling at me.”

Cameron has been hard at work on the four sequels to his 2009 blockbuster for several years, and in 2020, he revealed that he was relieved to see that Avengers: Endgame he made as much money as “demonstrable proof that people will continue to go to movie theaters.”

The director revealed earlier why it took him so long to start filming the sequels, blaming underwater motion capture technology, something he claims has “never been done before.”

The Avatar sequels will reunite Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, along with new cast members Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Jermaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh and Edie Falco.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022. Here you can read our verdict on the trailer of the new film, which was shown before from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.