Plenty of people eat this fruit for its antioxidant powers but they could make a mistake

Beware of myths about nutrition. These could in fact push us to adopt incorrect behaviors and habits, which could also seriously affect our health.

For this reason, if you want to compose a proper diet to lose weight and get better, it is essential to contact specialists. This way we will have a greater guarantee that we are getting the correct nutrients.

Today in particular we focus on a false myth concerning a fruit, to which excellent properties are associated but which in reality does not find true scientific confirmation. In fact, many people eat this fruit for its antioxidant powers but they could make a mistake.

The fermented fruit

There are many people who think that papaya has extraordinary health effects due to its antioxidant powers. Today we will see that things would not be exactly as we might think.

Papaya is a very popular fruit, originally from Mexico and now grown in various countries of Asia and Africa. In Italy it is not very cultivated, because the temperatures at which it grows must be very high. It can, however, be found in some coastal areas of Sicily and Calabria.

In any case, it is a fruit that can be found quite easily and is also quite loved. The fact is that many use it, especially fermented and in supplement form, as a very powerful antioxidant. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, however, they are making a mistake.

There are rumors that fermented papaya has great antioxidant properties and can effectively fight aging. For those who support this thesis, consuming this fruit, or even better the supplements obtained from it, would have great effects on health.

According to the ISS it is true that papaya contains a good amount of antioxidants, which would help slow down aging by inhibiting the action of free radicals. However, the Istituto Speriore di Sanità also specifies that most fruit and vegetables have this type of effect. Papaya would therefore not have better effects than other fruits, but it would be like all the others.

In short, experts warn us: according to them, papaya would be useful and would actually guarantee a certain dose of antioxidants, but it would not be a miracle fruit at all. Hence, it would not be worth buying supplements based on it.

