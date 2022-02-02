Home » Movie ” Film airing tonight on television: plot A boss in the living room and Replicas

There are two i films scheduled for tonight on Wednesday 2 February on the main Italian networks. The official TV guide reports, in fact, that Canale5 will challenge the second episode of Sanremo with comedy A boss in the living room. They took part in the film, mainly shot in South Tyrol Paola Cortellesi, Luca Argentero And Rocco Papaleo. Written and directed in 2014 by director Luca Miniero, the film totaled 12 million euros at the box office and will air, albeit in reruns, starting at 9.20pm. The Replicas film expected on Raidue at 21:20. Directed in 2018 by Jeffrey Nachmanoff and starring Keanu Reeves, the sci-fi genre film was a real flop. Against an estimated $ 30 million production budget, the film grossed just $ 8 million.

A boss in the living room: the plot of the film with Paola Cortellesi and Rocco Papaleo broadcast on Canale5

As just mentioned, also this year Canale5 will try to counteract the excessive power of Sanremo proposing a series of films with a decidedly goliardic tone. If yesterday the cinepanettone Poor but very richthis evening will be there comedy A boss in the living room to keep company with viewers tuned to the Mediaset flagship. As is known by now, considering the numerous replicas, the plot of the movie A Boss in the Living Room will follow the adventures of Cristina (Paola Cortellesi). The latter, a mother of a family transplanted to the north for years, will live a quiet life with her husband Michele Coso (Luca Argentero) and the two children, until she is summoned to the police station. Here, the woman will learn that her brother Ciro (Rocco Papaleo), whom he has not seen for 15 years, is implicated in a Camorra trial. The man, amazing everyone, will ask to be able to spend house arrest at his home. Despite her, Cristina will accept her brother’s requests, but this will inevitably end up completely upsetting the life of the Coso family.

Anticipations Film tonight on TV: the plot of Replicas aired tonight on Raidue

Directed in 2018 by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, the plot of the film Replicas broadcast on Raidue William Foster’s attempt will follow (Keanu Reeves) to bring his wife and three children back to life after a disastrous boating accident. To do this, man, a biomedical researcher, will implant the neurological functions of his family in as many androids. To succeed, however, the protagonist will be forced to challenge the government and a series of unscrupulous characters.