plot and cast, aired on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tonight the famous film “Donnie Brasco” is back on TV, the film signed by Paul Attanasio starring two actors of the caliber of Johnny Depp And Al Pacino. The film is inspired by the autobiographical book “Donnie Brasco: My Undercover Life in the Mafia”, written in 1988 by Joseph D. Pistone, the man who for six years with the identity of Donnie Brasco provided valuable information on some of the most powerful Mafia families in New York.

Donnie Brasco, the plot of the film

The film, written and produced in the late 1990s, is set in the 1970s in New York. It is here that the FBI agent Joe Pistone infiltrates the circles of the bad New Yorker under a false identity, thus taking the name of Donnie Brasco.

After some tests Donnie finds himself having the confidence of the members of the mafia clan, including the support of Benjamin “Lefty” Ruggiero, an elderly and rather frustrated mafia who has never managed to reach the top of the Bonanno family.

Photo source: Ansa

Al Pacino is Benjamin “Lefty” Ruggiero in Donnie Brasco

Agent Pistone, over time and always in disguise, finds himself entering the heart of that world and the friendship with “Lefty” Ruggiero becomes a real obstacle to his false identity.

Donnie Brasco, the true story of Joseph Dominick Pistone

As said the whole film is based on the story by Joseph Dominick Pistone, who became an FBI special agent in the 1970s. In 1976, thanks also to his Sicilian origins, he was chosen to infiltrate the main Mafia families in New York for an operation that was to last six months, but the task went far beyond.

Donnie Brasco, this is his undercover name, developed close relationships with the leaders of the Bonanno family, including Dominick “Sonny Black” Napolitano, and Benjamin Ruggiero, who unwittingly helped him with many of the tests used by Pistone himself in the long run. work lasted six years.

The operation ended in 1981, when Brasco was given the task of killing Anthony Indelicato. Napolitano and Ruggiero were informed of the man’s true identity and Napolitano was subsequently killed for allowing Pistone to infiltrate the family. Pistone, now an elderly man, lives with a new identity and continues his activity as an informant.

Donnie Brasco, cast and where to see it

Playing undercover agent Joe Pistone is the actor Johnny Depp, while Elder Benjamin “Lefty” Ruggiero is Al Pacino. They are also featured in the film Michael Madsen, in the role of the mobster Dominick Napolitano, Bruno Kirby, who plays Nicky Santora, while Robert Milan is the mighty boss Alphonse “Sonny Red” Indelicato.

Donnie Brasco will air on Tuesday 4 January 2022 in prime time on La7. After the usual appointment with In Onda, the film will be broadcast from 9.15 pm.