plot and cast of David Lynch’s film tonight on tv

Tonight January 24th will air on second evening on Irischannel 22 of digital terrestrial, the film Wild Heart directed by David Lynch in 1990 and winner of a Palme d’Or at the 43rd Cannes Film Festival.

The film is based on the novel of the same name, Wild Heart from Barry Gifford. Gifford’s book that tells a visionary journey into an endless night, poised between the Shakespearean tragedy and the Wizard of Ozfinds perfect representation in the metaphorical creativity of David Lynch, the director of the unconscious and the surreal.

Wild Heart triumphed at the Cannes Film Festival, where he was honored by the president of the jury Bernardo Bertolucci. He also earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe nomination.



It is considered one of the masterpieces of David Lynch’s cinematography, but undoubtedly it owes a lot to the book from which it is based, which skilfully mixes doses of irony and sarcasm with a horror and grotesque streak.

Wild at Heart: Plot

The film, just like the book, tells what could be summed up as the epic of Sailor & Lula.



Wild Heart it is in fact the story of two lovers Sailor Ripley and Lula Pace Fortune. Sailor (Nicolas Cage, Ed.) Is a former prisoner on probation, while Lula (Laura Dern, Ed) is a young girl who tries to forget a rape she suffered as a teenager and escape from the clutches of a despotic mother (Diane Ladd, Ed. ).



The two lovers leave for Texas, where Sailor hopes, once she crosses the border, to finally be able to free herself from her troubles with justice. But Lula’s mother pursues the two lovers of the hit men who have the task of recovering her daughter and killing Sailor.

It is a bad world, without mercy, which contains within itself a wild heart.

says Laura Dern, aka Lula Pace, at one point in the film.

The protagonists will have to face a thousand ups and downs, including fires, road accidents, BDSM gangsters and robberies. Will they be able to fulfill their dream of love? Maybe yes, thanks to a fairy dressed in blue.



In the story told in Gifford’s book, Sailor and Lula split up and then reunite in subsequent books dedicated to their adventures, while in Lynch’s little one it is the crazy love between the two that triumphs.

The film Wild Heart it takes David Lynch’s experimentalism to the extreme, creating a daring mix of genres. From soap opera to gothic melodrama, the film is a visionary journey along a nocturnal route 66.

Wild at Heart: The Cast

The film is played by actors who have now become an integral part of the Hollywood star system: Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern, Willem DafoeDiane Ladd, Harry Dean Stanton and Isabella Rossellini.



A treat for film fans: David Lynch impressed by the skill of Sheryl Lee and Sherilyn Fenn (Laura Palmer and Audrey Horne of Twin PeaksEd.), Decided, after filming the pilot episode of the TV series, to offer them a cameo in the film of his production.



Other curiosities concern Diane Ladd and Laura Dern who are mother and daughter also outside the screen; and finally the singing skills of Nicolas Cage, who recorded with his own voice all the songs that he actually sings in the film.

The film was well received by critics and audiences, consecrating the direction of David Lynch who deserved the nickname of “” Renaissance man of modern American cinema “.



The director commented Wild Heart with these words: