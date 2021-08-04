plot and cast of the film

High tension and adrenaline with high levels of suspense – there is all this in Surround yourself, thriller film of 2018 directed by Jose Montesinos, which leaves you in suspense until the incredible ending.

Surround yourself: plot

The story told in the film revolves around a group of passionate friends do you travel. They manage a vlog in which they publish videos of their activities, which is maintained by sponsorships through which, then, they finance their adventures, often extreme, in every part of the world. Leader of the group is Paige than in the company of his younger sister Lindsey and other friends – Seb, Kahala and Evan – leaves for a dive in a protected bay which is located on a rather remote island.

Everything seems to turn for the best until their aircraft crashes, abandoning the group in the midst of the waters populated by ferocious sharks. They will have to do everything to survive the attacks of these terrible predators …

Surround yourself: cast

She was called to play the daredevil Paige Gina Vitori, while the role of sister Lindsey was entrusted to Aubrey Reynolds. In cast from Surround yourself – whose original title is Frenzy, they also act Lanett Tachel, Taylor Jorgensen, Michael S. New, Pope Bustos.

