plot and cast of the film

Becoming a mother doesn’t always make you happy, the protagonist of A murderous mother, a US-produced thriller film, aired on TV in the US in 2018 and directed by Nick Everhart.

A Murderous Mother: Plot

The story told in the film revolves around the young woman Natalie. She and her husband Ryan they are going through a period of change: they moved because of his job and have just become parents. The loneliness in which the woman often finds herself, who among other things has recently lost her mother to cancer, leads her to be unhappy, experiencing a sort of postpartum depression.

To try to overcome this difficult phase, he decides to enter a group of moms who live in the same neighborhood as you, to relax and make new friends. He also runs into Grace, with whom he befriends, but the woman seems to hide terrible secrets that Natalie is willing to find out before something horrible can happen to her family …

A Murderous Mother: cast

TO Leah Pipes was entrusted with the role of Natalie while Helena Mattsson plays the mysterious Grace. In cast from A murderous mother also star Lisa Thornhill, Nichole Galicia, Kate Mansi, Ryan Carnes.

