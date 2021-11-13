plot and cast of the film

A high-tension film that delves into the murky world of high finance, recounting the despair of scammed investors: Jodie Foster masterfully directs Money Monster The other side of money, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Money Monster The other side of money: plot

Lee Gates he is a financial expert, brilliant presenter of the TV show that gives the film its title. The day before the broadcast the stock market title IBIS Clear Capital apparently due to a glitch, a failure of the algorithm of trading, costing investors $ 800 million. Lee wants to interview the CEO of IBIS, Walt Camby, for an interview about the incident, but Camby refuses, saying he is headed to Geneva for a business trip.

During the broadcast, a courier with a package to deliver enters the set, takes out a gun and takes Gates hostage, forcing him to wear a vest loaded with explosives. The detonator it is controlled by a remote control held in the boy’s hand: if he releases it, the jacket explodes. The twenty-four-year-old young man, his name is Kyle Budwell, invested all the $ 60,000 inherited from his deceased mother in IBIS, following the suggestion that Lee had given to his listeners a few days earlier and, like all the other investors, he lost everything… (read the whole plot on wikipedia).

Money Monster The other side of money: cast

The film was presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 20016, the year in which it was released in Italian cinemas. In cast from Money Monster The other side of money, Besides Julia Roberts and George Clooney (voiced by Francesco Pannofino), we also find Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Denham, Emily Meader, Lenny Venito, Grant Rosenmeyer, Chris Bauer, Dennis Boutsikaris, Condola Rashad, Aaron Yoo, Carsey Walker Jr.

