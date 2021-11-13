News

plot and cast of the film

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

A high-tension film that delves into the murky world of high finance, recounting the despair of scammed investors: Jodie Foster masterfully directs Money Monster The other side of money, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Money Monster The other side of money: plot

Lee Gates he is a financial expert, brilliant presenter of the TV show that gives the film its title. The day before the broadcast the stock market title IBIS Clear Capital apparently due to a glitch, a failure of the algorithm of trading, costing investors $ 800 million. Lee wants to interview the CEO of IBIS, Walt Camby, for an interview about the incident, but Camby refuses, saying he is headed to Geneva for a business trip.

During the broadcast, a courier with a package to deliver enters the set, takes out a gun and takes Gates hostage, forcing him to wear a vest loaded with explosives. The detonator it is controlled by a remote control held in the boy’s hand: if he releases it, the jacket explodes. The twenty-four-year-old young man, his name is Kyle Budwell, invested all the $ 60,000 inherited from his deceased mother in IBIS, following the suggestion that Lee had given to his listeners a few days earlier and, like all the other investors, he lost everything… (read the whole plot on wikipedia).

Money Monster The other side of money: cast

The film was presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 20016, the year in which it was released in Italian cinemas. In cast from Money Monster The other side of money, Besides Julia Roberts and George Clooney (voiced by Francesco Pannofino), we also find Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Denham, Emily Meader, Lenny Venito, Grant Rosenmeyer, Chris Bauer, Dennis Boutsikaris, Condola Rashad, Aaron Yoo, Carsey Walker Jr.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Kylie Jenner: Fans have an idea as to when she might reveal the alleged pregnancy

August 26, 2021

curiosity and plot of the film with Dwayne Johnson

September 16, 2021

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot

August 17, 2021

Drive tonight on tv. The 891 words of Ryan Gosling and the impossible sequel. The 12 secrets

October 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button