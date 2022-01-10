plot and cast of the film

Snow White and the Hunter, the genre film fantastic, adventure, action, dramatic with Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin And Charlize Theron airs on Italy 1 in the early evening of Wednesday 12 January 2022.

Directed by Rupert Sanders, Snow White and the Hunter (original title Snow White and the Huntsman) is the film that brings to the screen an adaptation of the popular tale of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, in a version dark fantasy. Released in theaters in 2012, the film was distributed by Universal Pictures.

Snow White and the Hunter when it airs

Snow White and the Hunter airs on Italy 1, in the early evening of Wednesday 12 January 2022, at About 21:30.

Snow White and the Hunter storyline

Below is the official synopsis of Snow White and the Hunter released by Universal Pictures:

In the action-adventure epic Snow White and the Huntsman, Kristen Stewart plays the only person on the face of the earth who is more beautiful than the evil queen who is bent on killing her. But what the evil queen never imagined is that the girl who threatens her kingdom was initiated into the art of war by the Hunter who was sent to kill her. Sam Caflin joins the cast to play the prince bewitched by the power and beauty of Snow White.

Snow White and the Hunter trailer

Snow White and the Hunter cast

In the cast of Snow White and the Hunter we find:

Kristen Stewart as Snow White

Chris Hemsworth as Eric

Sam Claflin as Prince William

Charlize Theron as Ravenna

Sam Spruell as Finn

Liberty Ross as Queen Eleanor

Ian McShane as Beith

Vincent Regan as Duke Hammond

Johnny Harris as Quert

Toby Jones as Coll

Eddie Marsan as DuirNick Frost: Nion

Brian Gleeson as Gus

Lily Cole as Greta

Bob Hoskins as Muir

Ray Winstone as Gort

Noah Huntley as King Magnus

