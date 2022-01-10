plot and cast of the film
Discover here the plot and cast of Snow White and the Hunter, the film aired on Italia 1 in the prime of the evening of 12 January 2022.
Snow White and the Hunter, the genre film fantastic, adventure, action, dramatic with Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin And Charlize Theron airs on Italy 1 in the early evening of Wednesday 12 January 2022.
Directed by Rupert Sanders, Snow White and the Hunter (original title Snow White and the Huntsman) is the film that brings to the screen an adaptation of the popular tale of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, in a version dark fantasy. Released in theaters in 2012, the film was distributed by Universal Pictures.
Snow White and the Hunter when it airs
Snow White and the Hunter airs on Italy 1, in the early evening of Wednesday 12 January 2022, at About 21:30.
you can see Snow White and the Hunter also on Mediaset Infinity.
Snow White and the Hunter storyline
Below is the official synopsis of Snow White and the Hunter released by Universal Pictures:
In the action-adventure epic Snow White and the Huntsman, Kristen Stewart plays the only person on the face of the earth who is more beautiful than the evil queen who is bent on killing her. But what the evil queen never imagined is that the girl who threatens her kingdom was initiated into the art of war by the Hunter who was sent to kill her. Sam Caflin joins the cast to play the prince bewitched by the power and beauty of Snow White.
Snow White and the Hunter trailer
Snow White and the Hunter cast
In the cast of Snow White and the Hunter we find:
- Kristen Stewart as Snow White
- Chris Hemsworth as Eric
- Sam Claflin as Prince William
- Charlize Theron as Ravenna
- Sam Spruell as Finn
- Liberty Ross as Queen Eleanor
- Ian McShane as Beith
- Vincent Regan as Duke Hammond
- Johnny Harris as Quert
- Toby Jones as Coll
- Eddie Marsan as DuirNick Frost: Nion
- Brian Gleeson as Gus
- Lily Cole as Greta
- Bob Hoskins as Muir
- Ray Winstone as Gort
- Noah Huntley as King Magnus
