plot and cast of the film

A story of great family love, of the indissoluble bond between two sisters and of great pain: it is the moving story told in My sister’s keeper, 2009 film directed by Nick Cassavetes with Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin.

My Sister’s Keeper: Plot

The protagonist of the film is the family Fitzgerald. Brian and Sara have two daughters, Kate and Anna. The first is a teenager whose life has been turned upside down by a form of leukemia promyelocytic acta. To help her heal herself, seeing that the bone marrow of both is incompatible, they give birth to a second daughter, conceived in vitro, with the aim of being able to help their sister.

Thus was born Anna who, from an early age, underwent invasive interventions, withdrawals and examinations in order to help Kate. One day, however, the girl, when she turned 11, refuses to continue and intends a lawsuit against his own parents. She says she is fed up with being “used” and no longer wanting to help her sick sister.

But in Anna’s intentions, everything is there except selfishness … What if Kate didn’t want to be helped anymore?

My Sister’s Keeper: Cast

In addition to Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin, the film – shot entirely in Los Angeles – also stars Sofia Vassilieva and Abigail Breslin, respectively, in the roles of Kate and Anna. In cast from My sister’s keeper we also find Jason Patric, Evan Ellingson, Heather Wahlquist, Joan Cusack, Elizabeth Daily, Nicole Marie Lenz, Emily Deschanel, Jeffrey Markle, EG Daily and Matthew Barry.

