plot and cast of the film

The hunter and the ice queen, the genre film fantastic, adventure, action, dramatic with Chris Hemsworth, Emily Blunt And Charlize Theron, airs on Italy 1 in the early evening of Wednesday 19 January 2022.

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, The hunter and the ice queen (original title The Huntsman: Winter’s War) is the movie sequel / spin-off / prequel from Snow White and the Hunter. Released in theaters in 2016, The hunter and the ice queen was distributed by Universal Pictures..

The hunter and the ice queen when it airs

The hunter and the ice queen airs on Italy 1, in the early evening of Wednesday 19 January 2022, at About 21:25.

you can see The hunter and the ice queen also on Mediaset Infinity.

Streaming The Hunter and the Ice Queen

If you would like to see or re-see The hunter and the ice queen streaming, you need to know that the movie is available on Netflix.

If you are wondering how much Netflix costs and the prices to stream TV series and movies on the famous platform, we invite you to read our article: Netflix subscription prices.

The hunter and the ice queen storyline

Below is the official synopsis of The hunter and the ice queen released by Universal Pictures:

Long before Snow White’s blade pierced the evil queen Ravenna (Theron), her sister Freya (Blunt) had been the victim of a terrible betrayal and for this she had decided to leave the Realm. Possessing the gift of being able to freeze every enemy of hers, the young Ice Queen had spent decades in a distant snow-covered palace, forming a legion of lethal hunters, including Eric (Hemsworth) and warrior Sara (Chastain), only to discover that the his two favorites had contravened his only dictum: to close one’s heart to feelings forever.

Upon learning of her sister’s disappearance, Freya summons the soldiers still at her side to return the Mirror of Greens to the only witch still able to manage its power. After discovering that they can resurrect Ravenna from the golden depths, the two evil sisters with their dark force pose a double threat to the Enchanted Lands. The armies seem unstoppable, but the hunters exiled for having contravened the main rule of their Queen will take care of turning the situation around, joining forces.

The hunter and the ice queen trailer

The Hunter and the Ice Queen cast

In the cast of The hunter and the ice queen we find:

Chris Hemsworth as Eric

Charlize Theron as Ravenna

Emily Blunt as Freya

Liam Neeson as the narrator

Jessica Chastain as Sara

Nick Frost as Nion

Sope Dirisu as Tull

Sam Hazeldine as Leifr

Sam Claflin as King William

Colin Morgan as the Duke of Blackwood

Sheridan Smith as Bromwyn

Rob Brydon as Gryff

Alexandra Roach as Doreena

The hunter and the ice queen DVD of the film

If you would like to add the DVD de The hunter and the ice queen to your collection, here’s where you can find it: