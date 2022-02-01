plot and cast of the film

For the cycle “Il Vizio del cinema”, on Tuesday 1 February in prime time at 21.10, Rai Movie (channel 24 of digital terrestrial) broadcasts Sergio Leone’s masterpiece, Once upon a time in America. The film is the third chapter of the trilogy of the time of Leo, preceded by Once upon a time in the West and Giù la testa and is also the last film by the Roman director.

Once upon a time in America: plot

David “Noodles” Aaronson he returns to New York after thirty-five years to close the accounts with his past. The last time he had been in the metropolis, in 1933, he had fortunately escaped a murderous ambush and, before taking the train and disappearing from traffic, he had discovered that he had inherited a suitcase full of waste paper, where there must have been a fortune in dollars.

With the memory he retraces his entire life, which since Jewish ghetto of New York it had led him, along with the “good guys” he grew up with, to dominate underworld of the city. It evokes the story of his troubled friendship with Maximilian “Max” Bercovicz, from which he was divided by a different conception of crime and above all, he recalls Deborah, the woman he has loved all his life without ever being reciprocated.

Once Upon a Time in America: cast

In the role of Noodles an extraordinary Robert De Niro. Also in the cast are James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern, Joe Pesci, Burt Young, Tuesday Weld, Treat Williams and Danny Aiello. Once upon a time in America is based on the autobiographical novel “The Hoods” which the real gangster David Aaronson published under the pseudonym of Harry Gray. There soundtrack is by the master Ennio Morricone. (Rai Press Office)

