plot and cast of the film aired on January 6, 2022

For the evening of the Epiphany, Rai will focus on a film that has met with great success in the cinema. On the evening of January 6, on Rai Due, it will be broadcast The Greatest Show, the musical film that tells the life of the entrepreneur PT Burnum who really lived in the 19th century. Let’s see together plot And cast of the film.

The Greatest Showman: the plot of the film

The Greatest Showman will tell the story of the entrepreneur Phineas Barnum starting from his childhood. The man is the son of a humble tailor who works for the Hallets and has a friendly relationship with their daughter Charity even though her parents don’t want her to hang out with him.

The two, once adults, they will flee to New York where they will marry and have two children and lead a humble life in a Manhattan apartment, but he will want to ensure a better life for his wife and daughter. The opportunity will come the moment it manages to purchase the Barnum’s America Museum thanks to a loan obtained by placing his sunken boats as collateral.

Initially, things will not go well and the daughters will advise him to look for people with particular physical abilities and / or deformities to have them perform in his shows. Success will be immediate and he will rename the company Barnum’s Circus. Barnum, then, wanting to improve his reputation among the upper classes, will convince Philip Carlyle to join him.

The playwright, having joined the troupe, will fall in love with the trapeze artist Anne Wheeler and the fame of the circus will extend beyond national borders to obtain a reception at the Court of Queen Victoria. Here, Barnum will know Jenny Lind, a famous soprano and will convince her to work with him.

There first performance of the singer will be a success and he will leave for the United States with her neglecting the initial circus while Anne wounded by the attitudes of Philip’s parents will end their relationship and Charity will feel neglected by her husband. Meanwhile, Lind before the last show, will try to kiss Barnum, who will reject her and announce that she will continue the tour alone.

She, full of resentment, in the last show, kisses him treacherously under the gaze of the photographers, risking to jeopardize the marriage to Charity. The man will then return to Manhattan where he will find the circus in flames. Philip believing that Anne was still inside, will venture into the fire and be saved by Barnum.

The next day, she will receive further bad news, namely the cancellation of Jenny’s tour. The disconsolate man will take refuge in alcohol, but then, Philip, once recovered, will offer him his earnings to rebuild a headquarters using a marquee. The new circus it will have an unprecedented success, but Barnum decides to hand over the reins of the circus to Philip so that he can dedicate himself to his wife and daughters.

The Greatest Show: cast of the film airing Thursday 6 January

The cast of The Greatest Show counts on important names in the American film and music scene. Hugh Jackman will play the role of PT Barnum while Michelle Williams will be Charity. Rebecca Ferguson will play Jenny Lind while Zendaya he will lend his face to Anne. Finally, the role of Philip Carlyle will be entrusted to Zac Efron.