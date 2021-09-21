plot and cast of the film broadcast on Rai2

Avengers: Age of Ultron – the 2015 genre film science fiction action starring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson airs on TV, in clear up Rai2, in the second evening of Monday 27 September 2021.

Directed and written by Joss Whedon, Avengers: Age of Ultron is theeleventh title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sequel to The Avengers, and brings the adventures of the team to the screen Avengers, this time struggling with a frightening artificial intelligence.

Avengers: Age of Ultron when it airs

Avengers: Age of Ultron airs on TV on Rai2, in the second evening of Monday 27 September at 23:15 approximately.

Avengers: Age of Ultron streaming

Avengers: Age of Ultron is available on Disney +.

If you are not yet registered, we remind you that theDisney + monthly subscription has a cost of € 8.99, while theannual subscription has a cost equal to € 89.90.

Avengers: Age of Ultron storyline

Here is the plot of the film shared by Rai:

The team of the most powerful heroes on Earth, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Incredible Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, must save the world from the fulfillment of the terrible plans of the evil Ultron….

Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer

Avengers: Age of Ultron cast

In the cast of Avengers: Age of Ultron we find:

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (Hulk)

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers (Captain America)

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow)

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Falcon)

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes (War Machine)

Paul Bettany as Vision

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet)

James Spader as Ultron

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Pietro Maximoff (Quicksilver)

Idris Elba as Heimdall

Stellan Skarsgård as Erik Selvig

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

