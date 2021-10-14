News

plot and cast of the film with Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult

A film starring Angelina Jolie, which leaves you breathless for the 100 minutes of production. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, Those who want me dead is a 2021 film based on the novel by Those Who wish me dead, written by author Michael Koryta. Here is the plot and the cast of the film.

Those who want me dead: plot and cast of the film with Angelina Jolie

those who want me dead, cinematographe.it

The protagonist is the firefighter Hannah Faber, a woman who lives her life fighting the depression that continues to haunt her since she failed to prevent the deaths of a colleague and three young campers during a forest fire. The same situation is experienced by businessman Owen Casserly who saw his boss and his daughter die at the hands of ruthless killers. Believing he is the next target, the man runs away with his son from Hannah’s brother-in-law and ex-boyfriend. In this escape from the killers who also want little Connor dead, it will be Hannah who takes the child under her protective wing, trying to take him away from a burning forest safe and sound.

In January 2019 it was announced that the actress would be playing Hannah Angelina Jolie, in the same year other cast members were also chosen: Finn Little (Connor), Nicholas Hoult (Patrick Blackwell), Aidan Gillen (Jack Blackwell), Jon Bernthal (Harrison), Tyler Perry (Arthur Philip), Medina Senghore (Allison Sawyer), Jake Weber (Ben), Tory Kittles (Ryan).

those who want me dead, cinematographe.it

Those who want me dead: curiosity

Immediately after the main cast was tuned, shooting for the film began in New Mexico starting in May 2019, and then concluding in July of the same year. However, the trailer only arrived for the first time in the spring of this year. The film was released on June 3, 2021 on streaming platforms.

