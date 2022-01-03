plot and cast of the film with Kate Winslet and Idris Elba

Tomorrow between us, directed by Hany Abu-Assad, from the original title The Mountain Between Us, and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, is the big-screen adaptation of the novel by Charles Martin which conquered thousands of readers upon its release in 2011. In 2017 a film adaptation was released that did not, however, unanimously enthuse critics and audiences, praising the photography and all the elements of a survival movie, but little characterization of the characters. Initially designed for the couple Margot Robbie/Michael Fassbender and subsequently for Rosamund Pike/Charlie Hunnam, the part eventually went to two other big Hollywood stars. The director and the crew really experienced a series of difficulties of nature, between snow-capped mountains and possible bad weather, increasing the realism of the film and making the photography of Tomorrow between us truly extraordinary.

Tomorrow between us: the plot

Alex and Ben are about to board the last available flight to Denver. Alex, a photojournalist close to the wedding, and Ben, an esteemed doctor about to perform an important surgery the next day, however, discover that, due to bad weather, their flight has been canceled. Having no intention of changing their plans and also having an urgent need to get to their destination, Alex suggests that Ben charter a private plane and share the cost, and Ben accepts the offer. The flight seems to be going well, apart from some turbulence. But suddenly the pilot falls ill and the plane crashes into the snow-capped mountains of Colorado in a storm. Survivors, but injured and cold, the two strangers discover that, due to an error, the rescuers have no idea where they are and understand that the only way to save themselves is to venture among the ice and the meters of snow that separate them from any possible sign of civilization. Among thousands of bad weather, difficulties, tiredness, fear and hardships of hunger and cold, Alex and Ben will try to survive by relying on and trusting each other, between memories, moments of nostalgia and never revealed confessions. Getting to know each other and discovering themselves amidst the terror of not being able to return home safely, the bond between the two will turn into something more than both of them could ever have imagined.

The cast of the film

The protagonists of The tomorrow of us I’m the Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet And Idris Elba, star of Luther and interpreter of numerous blockbusters, in the role of Alex and Ben respectively. To complete the cast are present Dermot Mulroney in the role of Mark, Beau Bridges in the role of Walter, Linda Sorenses who plays Pamela, Mercy Myrdal as Sarah, Lee Majdoub in the shoes of a translator, Nancy Civak in the role of a nurse e Bethany Brown as a New York waitress.

Read also Ryan Reynolds: Betty White and that love triangle with Robert Reford