plot and cast of the film with Riccardo Scamarcio

She loves him, who is with another who knows the other hired by her: a tangled amorous quadrilateral supports the story of The perfect man, funny comedy directed by Luca Lucini and released in Italian cinemas in 2005.

The perfect man: plot

The events narrated in the film revolve around Lucia, young advertising girl who has always been in love with Paul, she has grown up with since she was a child. The man who loves and who seems to reciprocate is however about to marry another woman, Maria, who is unaware of the relationship between the two.

He has no intention of telling the truth to his fiancée and future wife, so Lucia devises a plan to make them leave and finally have Paolo all to herself. Engage the charming Antonio, an unemployed actor, to woo Maria and make her fall in love with him, so that the woman can interrupt the story with her beloved.

From that moment on, different ones will follow one another misunderstandings with an unexpected ending, especially for Lucia who realizes she has feelings for Antonio …

The perfect man: cast

The film is the remake of Cha-cha-chà, 1998 Spanish film starring Eduardo Noriega and Jorge Sanz. The perfect man has a very respectable cast with some of the best Italian actors: Francesca Inaudi plays the role of Lucia, while Giampaolo Morelli plays the disputed Paolo. In the role of Antonio there is instead Riccardo Scamarcio And Gabriella Pession gives his face to Mary. At their side also Maria Chiara Augenti, Giuseppe Battiston, Giampiero Judica and Paolo Pierobon.

