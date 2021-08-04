plot and cast of the film

A holiday with friends turns into the worst of nightmares: this is what happens in The villa of mystery, a 2019 US-produced thriller film, directed by Damián Romay and distributed by Lifetime Television.

The villa of mystery: plot

I’m four friends the protagonists of the film are looking for relaxation and lightheartedness. Eliza, Vicky, Bridgette and Monica they have finally arrived at the dream villa they have rented for their long-awaited holidays. The location is breathtaking and also the owner of the house, James, seems to be perfect.

Everything seems to be going well when the girls come across a neighbour somewhat strange, that one day he warns her to be careful. Several women have recently disappeared there, but James does not want to address the subject. That villa could be the explanation of everything and the four friends soon understand that they will have to fight to save yourself …

The Mystery Mansion: cast

The film was shot in Miami, Florida. In cast from The villa of mystery star Christie Burson, Tilky Jones, Laura Ault, Karlee Eldridge, Shein Mompremier, Antoni Corone, Fedor Steer, Anja Akstin, Patrick Michael Buckley, Abi Goldstein

