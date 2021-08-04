Entertainment

plot and cast of the film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A holiday with friends turns into the worst of nightmares: this is what happens in The villa of mystery, a 2019 US-produced thriller film, directed by Damián Romay and distributed by Lifetime Television.

The villa of mystery: plot

I’m four friends the protagonists of the film are looking for relaxation and lightheartedness. Eliza, Vicky, Bridgette and Monica they have finally arrived at the dream villa they have rented for their long-awaited holidays. The location is breathtaking and also the owner of the house, James, seems to be perfect.

READ ALSO–> You will always be my baby: plot and cast of the film

Everything seems to be going well when the girls come across a neighbour somewhat strange, that one day he warns her to be careful. Several women have recently disappeared there, but James does not want to address the subject. That villa could be the explanation of everything and the four friends soon understand that they will have to fight to save yourself …

Loading...
Advertisements

The Mystery Mansion: cast

The film was shot in Miami, Florida. In cast from The villa of mystery star Christie Burson, Tilky Jones, Laura Ault, Karlee Eldridge, Shein Mompremier, Antoni Corone, Fedor Steer, Anja Akstin, Patrick Michael Buckley, Abi Goldstein




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

236
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
219
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
214
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
207
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
192
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
169
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
155
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
152
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
150
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
150
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
To Top