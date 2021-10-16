plot and cast of Tom McCarthy’s film with Matt Damon

Stillwater: plot And cast of the thriller by Tom McCarthy with Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin And Camille Cottin

Stillwater is a film co-produced by the film studios Focus Features, DreamWorks Pictures And Participant Media; Matt Damon is in the cast as a leading actor and Tom McCarthy directs the thriller which also stars the Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin and the candidate for César Camille Cottin.

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

The expected film will be released this summer: July 30, 2021. The screenplay was written by McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain And Noé Debré. Jonathan King, Liza Chasin And Steve Golin they produced the film with McCarthy.

Stillwater: the plot

Matt Damon plays Bill, an Oklahoma oil rig worker who finds himself forced to travel to France to help his daughter (Abigail Breslin), imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Damon will build a new life in Marseille, navigating cultural differences, communication problems and a corrupt judicial system.

The words of David Linde, CEO of Participant Media

“The opportunity to reunite with Tom after The Spotlight affair and team up with our friend and colleague Jonathan King for the first time in his new role makes Stillwater a very special film for everyone“Said Participant’s CEO David Linde. “This is a wonderful script, based on the universal themes of union and the search for truth, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to audiences around the world.. “

Loading... Advertisements

Matt Damon: the successes

Matt Damon got the first awards for Will Hunting – Rebel genius (1997), a screenplay that earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay alongside Ben Affleck. In 1998, Matt played the title role in Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed film: Save Private Ryan. In the same year, he starred as a law student as well as poker player in The Player – Rounders (1998), alongside Edward Norton and John Malkovich.

The following year, Matt reunites with Ben Affleck in the comedy Dogma (1999). One of the best known roles played by Matt Damon is certainly that of the killer Jason Bourne, in the film series Bourne: The Bourne Identity (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007). Another acclaimed role is that of Linus Caldwell in the film series Ocean’s, where he had the opportunity to star alongside George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

Stillwater it’s not the only release for Damon this year. The actor co-wrote and starred opposite Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott, which is currently out on October 15.