plot and curiosity about the last chapter of the saga

Anticipations I Mercenari 3 tonight on Italia1: the plot of the film with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger

This evening, Friday 14 January, will be the The Expendables 3 movie to keep the audience company of Italy 1. In fact, starting at 21:20 the network will broadcast what it currently represents the last chapter of the saga with Sylvester Stallone. With the fourth spin-off coming out, barring further postponements, right in 2022, viewers will be able to witness the new adventures of Barney Ross. This time, to animate the plot of The Expendables 3 there will be a new threat: Conrad Stonebanks. Now an arms dealer, the man will cultivate the project to destroy The Mercenaries, a group he himself founded together with Barney Ross. The latter, however, will firmly oppose the plans of the now former ally and determined not to give up will give life to an incredible battle between the old guard and the new members.

The Mercenaries 3, curiosities: takings, locations and awards of the film aired tonight on Italia1

While waiting to witness the exciting plot, we bring you some curiosities about The Mercenaries 3. Directed in 2014 by Patrick Hughes, the film is the sequel to Expendables 2 and the third in the Expendables series, created by Sylvester Stallone in 2010. Against an estimated production budget of around 90 million dollars, the film has grossed around 206 million worldwide, including 4 in Italy alone. The filming of I Mercenari 3 aired tonight on Italia1 they took place in Bulgaria, mainly in the cities of Sofia and Varna, and then moved to Greece. The “prizes” obtained by the film are singular. In the face of a nomination for the Golden Trailer Awards, in the category Best poster of a summer blockbuster, what it represents, just for the moment, the last chapter of the saga of The Mercenaries it won three nominations for the Razzie Awards. In the singular race to win “recognition” as “Worst Supporting Actor” they figured Kelsey Grammer, Mel Gibson and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Of these, only the first received this honor.

Film I Mercenari 3 tonight on Italia1: the cast who joined Sylvester Stallone in the last chapter of the saga

Finally, we bring you the cast of The Expendables 3. The aforementioned took part in the film Sylvester Stallone (Barney Ross), Kelsey Grammer (Bonaparte), Mel Gibson (Conrad Stonebanks) e Arnold Schwarzenegger (Trench Mause). The latter, however, are just some of the names who participated in the film broadcast on Italia1 this evening. To them, in fact, are added Antonio Banderas, Jason Statham, Kellan Lutz and Harrison Ford.