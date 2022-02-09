plot and official trailer of the film

Here is the plot, trailer and cast of “The Northman”, in cinemas from April 28, 2022.
Directed and written by Robert Eggers, The Northman is the genre film action, drama, thriller, adventure which brings to the screen a story set in 10th century Iceland. In the cast of the film a multitude of big names, including: Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy And Willem Dafoe.
The Northman is distributed by Universal Pictures.
The Northman release date
The Northman will be in all Italian cinemas from April 28, 2022.
The Northman plot
Here is the official synopsis of the film released by Universal Pictures:
From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-packed epic that follows a young Viking prince seeking revenge for his father’s murder.
The Northman trailer
The Northman cast
In the cast of The Northman we find:
- Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth
- Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga
- Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Mad
- Claes Bang as Fjölnir
- Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson as the sorcerer
- Ian Gerard Whyte as Thórvaldr
- Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Thorfinnr
- Kate Dickie in the role of Halldora la Pitti
- Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandil
- Björk as the Prophetess
- Murray McArthur as Hákon Ironbeard