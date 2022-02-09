plot and official trailer of the film

Find out all about here The Northmanthe 2022 film featuring Alexander Skarsgård in the role of the protagonist. Here is the plot, official trailer and cast. In cinemas from April 28, 2022.

Directed and written by Robert Eggers, The Northman is the genre film action, drama, thriller, adventure which brings to the screen a story set in 10th century Iceland. In the cast of the film a multitude of big names, including: Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy And Willem Dafoe.

The Northman is distributed by Universal Pictures.

The Northman release date

The Northman will be in all Italian cinemas from April 28, 2022.

The Northman plot

Here is the official synopsis of the film released by Universal Pictures:

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-packed epic that follows a young Viking prince seeking revenge for his father’s murder.

The Northman trailer

The Northman cast

In the cast of The Northman we find: