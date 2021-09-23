plot and trailer of the film broadcast on Italia1

Discover here the plot and cast of San Andreas, the film aired on Italia1 on September 26, 2021.
San Andreas – the genre film dramatic catastrophic action 2015 airs on TV, free-to-air Italy One, in the early evening of Sunday 26 September 2021.
Directed by Brad Peyton, San Andreas is the film that brings to the screen the story of a pilot from Los Angeles, played by Dwayne Johnson, following a disastrous earthquake.
Released in theaters in 2015, San Andreas was distributed by Warner Bros.
San Andreas when it airs
San Andreas airs on prime time TV Sunday 26 September 2021, on Italy One, at approximately 21:15.
San Andreas streaming
San Andreas is streaming on Netflix. If you are not yet subscribed to the streaming giant, find out the subscription prices here.
San Andreas plot
Here is the official synopsis of the film:
Dwayne Johnson brings the extraordinary devastating force of nature to the big screen.
In the aftermath of a massive earthquake in California, a rescue helicopter pilot decides to embark on a risky journey across the state to try and save his daughter.
San Andreas trailer
San Andreas cast
In the cast of San Andreas we find:
- Dwayne Johnson as Ray Gaines
- Alexandra Daddario as Blake Gaines
- Carla Gugino as Emma Gaines
- Will Yun Lee as Dr. Kim Park
- Kylie Minogue as Susan Riddick
- Paul Giamatti in the role of Dr. Lawrence Hayes
- Todd Williams as Marcus Crowlings
- Matt Gerald as Harrison
- Colton Haynes as Joby
- Ioan Gruffudd as Daniel Riddick
- Hugo Johnstone-Burt as Ben Taylor
- Art Parkinson as Oliver “Ollie” Taylor
- Archie Panjabi as Serena Johnson
- Morgan Griffin as Natalie
San Andreas the DVD of the film
If you’d like to add the movie DVD to your collection, here’s where you can find it:
- Johnson, Cousin (Actor)
- Audience Rating: G (general audience)