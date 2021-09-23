plot and trailer of the film broadcast on Italia1

San Andreas – the genre film dramatic catastrophic action 2015 airs on TV, free-to-air Italy One, in the early evening of Sunday 26 September 2021.

Directed by Brad Peyton, San Andreas is the film that brings to the screen the story of a pilot from Los Angeles, played by Dwayne Johnson, following a disastrous earthquake.

Released in theaters in 2015, San Andreas was distributed by Warner Bros.

San Andreas when it airs

San Andreas airs on prime time TV Sunday 26 September 2021, on Italy One, at approximately 21:15.

San Andreas streaming

San Andreas is streaming on Netflix. If you are not yet subscribed to the streaming giant, find out the subscription prices here.

San Andreas plot

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

Dwayne Johnson brings the extraordinary devastating force of nature to the big screen.

In the aftermath of a massive earthquake in California, a rescue helicopter pilot decides to embark on a risky journey across the state to try and save his daughter.

San Andreas trailer

San Andreas cast

In the cast of San Andreas we find:

Dwayne Johnson as Ray Gaines

Alexandra Daddario as Blake Gaines

Carla Gugino as Emma Gaines

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Kim Park

Kylie Minogue as Susan Riddick

Paul Giamatti in the role of Dr. Lawrence Hayes

Todd Williams as Marcus Crowlings

Matt Gerald as Harrison

Colton Haynes as Joby

Ioan Gruffudd as Daniel Riddick

Hugo Johnstone-Burt as Ben Taylor

Art Parkinson as Oliver “Ollie” Taylor

Archie Panjabi as Serena Johnson

Morgan Griffin as Natalie

San Andreas the DVD of the film

If you'd like to add the movie DVD to your collection