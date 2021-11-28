Today, Sunday 28 November 2021, at 9.00 pm on the Mediaset channel 20 it will be broadcast Lone Survivor. Let’s find out together plot and trailer of this 2013 film which is the film adaptation of the ex-Navy SEAL’s book on a mission in Afghanistan by Marcus Luttrell. In particular, it is the autobiographical novel Lone Survivor: The Eyewitness Account of Operation Redwing and the Lost Heroes of Seal Team 10, which at the moment has not yet been translated into Italian and which tells a true story, since it is based on real events.

The film is directed by Peter Berg. In the cast we find Mark Wahlberg as the protagonist. With him also Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch, Eric Bana, Ben Foster, Alexander Ludwig, Scott Elrod, Rohan Chand and Ali Suliman. Let’s find out the plot and trailer of the film tonight on TV.

Lone Survivor: plot and trailer

Afghanistan. Four Navy SEALs are sent to face a covert mission to neutralize a high-risk al-Qaeda operational core. Among them is Marcus Luttrell. But the operation is compromised and the four are surprised by an enemy ambush in the mountains, isolated and impossible to reach neither by reinforcements nor by rescuers. Willing to do anything to save their fellow soldiers, the four soldiers use all their strength to defend and resist. When they are surprised by two shepherds and hold them captive lest they reveal their location, they will have to take a very difficult decision.



here is the trailer of Lone Survivor:

Have you read the book in English? Will you be watching the movie on TV tonight? We look forward to seeing you in the comments.