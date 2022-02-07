plot, cast and actors and where to see the film with Wesley Snipes about vampires

It airs tonight on 20channel of Mediasetthe film Blade Trinity. This is the third chapter of a trilogy, which is completed with Blade II (1998) and Blade (2000).

It is in effect a film set in the Marvel universe, complete with the logo of the famous comic book house before the start. Blade, which is also the name of the protagonist, in fact was born and appears for the first time in an illustrated book.

What is the history by Blade Trinity? Who are the actors who play in the movie? And where you can see it, even in streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

Blade Trinity plot, what the vampire movie is about: there is also Dracula.

Blade, who fights a lone fight against the vampiresjoins forces with the Nightstalkers, vampire hunters. The battle escalates when Draculaa seemingly invincible enemy, decides to challenge Blade and his companions.

Blade Trinity cast, who are the actors and who stars in the 2002 film: there is Wesley Snipes

Cast stellar that of Blade Trinity: in the credits appear the names of Wesley Snipes, who plays Blade; Jessica Bielwho plays the role of Abigail Whistler and Ryan Reynoldsin the role of Hannibal King.



Wesley Snipes, born and raised in the Bronx of New York, starred not only in Blade, but also in Demolition Man with Sylvester Stallone. He was also Michael Jackson’s antagonist in the iconic Bad video clip, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Blade Trinity is not the only time Ryan Reynolds has had to deal with comics, in fact in his career he has also been seen acting in the films Deadpool and Green Lantern.

Actress Jessica Biel.

Jessica Biel, who became famous for having starred in the television series Settimo Cielo, subsequently devoted herself to comedies and blockbuster films, and also collaborated with Gabriele Muccino in What I know about love.



Blade Trinity where to see it, available on Netflix, Prime Video? When it airs on 20 of Mediaset

Blade Trinity can be rented or purchased on Prime Video for a cost, other than that of the subscription, which varies between 3.99 and 7.99 euros. It is not available on Netflix. The option at no cost is instead to watch it tonight February 7 on 20. It will be broadcast at 21:12 on the channel 20 from Mediaset.



