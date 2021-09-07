plot, cast and poster of the film with Mark Wahlberg

Actors Mark Wahlberg shows new look on the set of the biographical drama “Stu”

Official plot and a poster of Infinite, a sci-fi action starring Mark Wahlberg to be released in the United States in streaming and on Paramount + on June 10.

The film is described as “an adrenaline-pumping sci-fi action film that delves into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use past life memories and skills to secure the future.”

The official plot: For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he never learned and memories of places he never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the verge of a nervous breakdown, Evan is sought out by a secret group who call themselves “Infinites” and who reveal to him that his memories may be real, but they come from multiple past lives. The Infinites take Evan to their extraordinary world, where a few gifted have a chance to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over the centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of them (Chiwetel Ejiofor) trying to end all life for stop what he sees as the cursed and endless cycle of reincarnation.

Wahlberg and Ejiofor are joined in the cast by Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien, Wallis Day, Tom Hughes, Kae Alexander, Liz Carr, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Joana Ribeiro, Lili Rich, Raffiella Chapman, Nabil Elouahabi, Alfredo Tavares, Edison Ruíz and Amy Clare Beales.

“Infinite” is directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer – The Avenger, The Magnificent 7, Attack on Power – Olympus Has Fallen) who returns to direct Mark Wahlberg after the action thriller Shooter. Fuqua directs from a screenplay by Todd Stein (2:22 – Destiny is already written) and Ian Shorr (Splinter) based on the book “The Reincarnationist Papers” by D. Eric Maikranz.

Source: Collider