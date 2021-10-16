News

plot, cast and release date of the new as Netflix

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It has been a while since we heard about a possible spin-off of That’s 70s Show, the 90s sitcom that made Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher famous and today we are finally sure. Netflix will produce and distribute the show which will be set 20 years after the original and will be called Tha’ts 90s Show. But let’s go into more detail to find out what we know about this new Netflix title and what we should expect from the reboot of one of MTV’s most iconic comedy series.

That ’90s Show: Everything We Know

That’s 70s show returns in a new version renewed compared to the original that followed the adventures of a group of Wisconsin kids in the second half of the 70s. Today, Netflix chooses to return to focus on this title with a spin-off that takes up the story and sets it in the 90s, exactly 20 years after the original. The two series will be linked together with the characters of Red and Kitty, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who return in this new title of the streaming platform and will continue to tell a new generation of boys between “sex, drugs and rock n roll “. It should be emphasized, however, that this is not the first spin-off of the series. In 2002, in fact, Fox had tried to launch That’s 80s Show, setting it in the San Diego of the 80s but the experiment was not very successful. The same thing happened for the English remake of the series.

That’s 90s Show: who will be there from the original cast

As for the new cast of actors of That’s 90s Show we still have no confirmations other than those of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp but we are sure that Netflix will give us some surprises with some possible cameo of the old actors in the reboot. As for the creators of the spin-off we find Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, the creators of the original series, screenwriters and executive producers together with their daughter Lindsey Turner. The showrunner is, instead, Gregg Mettler.

Loading...
Advertisements

When That’s 90s Show comes out on Netflix

For now we still have no certainty about the possible release date of That’s 90s Show on Netflix but we can imagine being able to return to see the new version of this series as early as next year.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
752
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
622
News

Cinema, all films out in October
588
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
525
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
469
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
414
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
381
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
369
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
367
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top