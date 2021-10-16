plot, cast and release date of the new as Netflix

It has been a while since we heard about a possible spin-off of That’s 70s Show, the 90s sitcom that made Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher famous and today we are finally sure. Netflix will produce and distribute the show which will be set 20 years after the original and will be called Tha’ts 90s Show. But let’s go into more detail to find out what we know about this new Netflix title and what we should expect from the reboot of one of MTV’s most iconic comedy series.

That ’90s Show: Everything We Know

That’s 70s show returns in a new version renewed compared to the original that followed the adventures of a group of Wisconsin kids in the second half of the 70s. Today, Netflix chooses to return to focus on this title with a spin-off that takes up the story and sets it in the 90s, exactly 20 years after the original. The two series will be linked together with the characters of Red and Kitty, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who return in this new title of the streaming platform and will continue to tell a new generation of boys between “sex, drugs and rock n roll “. It should be emphasized, however, that this is not the first spin-off of the series. In 2002, in fact, Fox had tried to launch That’s 80s Show, setting it in the San Diego of the 80s but the experiment was not very successful. The same thing happened for the English remake of the series.

That’s 90s Show: who will be there from the original cast

As for the new cast of actors of That’s 90s Show we still have no confirmations other than those of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp but we are sure that Netflix will give us some surprises with some possible cameo of the old actors in the reboot. As for the creators of the spin-off we find Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, the creators of the original series, screenwriters and executive producers together with their daughter Lindsey Turner. The showrunner is, instead, Gregg Mettler.

When That’s 90s Show comes out on Netflix

For now we still have no certainty about the possible release date of That’s 90s Show on Netflix but we can imagine being able to return to see the new version of this series as early as next year.