plot, cast and release date of the new Netflix series on the novel by David Nicholls

A romantic, dreamy story written in destiny. After starring in the plot of one of David Nicholls’ most successful novels and a 2011 film that featured one of Anne Hathaway’s first screen debuts, One Day returns to the small screen in serial version on Netflix. A team of writers led by BAFTA winner Nicole Taylor is overseeing the adaptation, while the production is by Drama Republic with Universal International Studios and Focus Features. But let’s go into more detail to find out everything we know about One Day and when we can find it in the streaming giant’s catalog.

What One Day is about: the plot

Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by David Nicholls, the series One Day follows the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who find themselves on the same day every year after their first meeting at university in 1988 and observe how they grow and change, move together and separate, feel joy and pain. It’s 1988 and Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley just met. Both of them know that the next day they will have to go their separate ways but that one meeting in a single day will be enough to ensure that neither of them can forget the other. As the years go by, Dex and Em begin to lead separate lives, very different lives from the people they once dreamed of becoming. Yet, never being able to forget that special emotion experienced together, the two will begin to meet one single day a year, on July 15 to tell each other at what point in life they are, between revelations, lost opportunities, emotions, disappointments and joys of their life but their relationship will never go beyond that one day.

When One Day comes out on Netflix

Netflix, for now, has not yet announced a release date for One Day, but we can expect it to arrive on Netflix in 2023. And if we really want to be romantic, we can expect it to come out on July 15, 2023, the day in which the two protagonists of the story continue to meet every year of their lives. Will it really be like this? We’ll see!