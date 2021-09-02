plot, cast and release date of the new Netflix thriller with Mila Kunis

Netflix is ​​grappling with the making of a new high-profile thriller! We are talking about Luckiest Girl Alive the new and promising Netflix product starring the extraordinary Mila Kunis. The film will be the big screen adaptation of the novel of the same name by writer Jessica Knoll who will also be the screenwriter of the film. Taking the reins of directing is Mike Barker, already known for his work as a production performer and director on the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale and also director of the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of Neil Gailman’s The Sandman. Barker has also worked on hit series such as Fargo, Outlander and Broadchurch. The film will also be produced by Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow for Made Up Series and by Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for Picturestart (The Hunger Games and La La Land).

What is the new Netflix movie Luckiest Girl Alive about?

The story of Luckiest Girl Alive is the one told by Jessica Knoll’s novel published in 2015. It is a thriller that has sold over a million copies and has been translated into 38 languages ​​worldwide. The story is that of Ani FaNelli who seems to have everything in life: a beautiful job in a magazine, a stunning body, and a beautiful boyfriend descended from a noble family. But all of this is nothing more than a fake image put up by the same woman to distance herself from a shocking past. As her marriage draws closer, a documentary producer invites her to recount an incident she experienced as a young girl when she was still in school and that’s where uncomfortable truths will begin to emerge and Ani will have to be careful not to collapse. once and for all the perfect image of herself that she has built over the years.

Luckiest Girl Alive: what we know about the cast

For now, only the name of Mila Kunis in the cast of the Netflix film has been confirmed by the streaming platform. In fact, Kunis will play the role of the protagonist of the story: Ani FaNelli.

At what point is the production of the thriller?

Production of the new Netflix thriller Luckiest Girl Alive is scheduled for April 2021 in Toronto, Canada. If all goes according to plan, registrations are expected to end between May and June 2021.

Luckiest Girl Alive: release date on Netflix

As for the release date of the film, we can expect that Luckiest Girl Alive could be released by Netflix in 2022.