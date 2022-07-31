plot, cast and release date

Nick Fury will sport a new look in ”Secret Invasion”. | Disney+

While we’ve seen Nick Fury in different Marvel movies like ”Iron Man”, ”Captain America” and even ”The Avengers”, the upcoming series of Disney+”Secret Invasion”, will be the first time that the character played by Samuel L. Jackson stars in a story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fury has had a pivotal role in the formation of The Avengers, but has never had a story that focuses entirely on him.

”Secret Invasion” is still one of the most mysterious projects on Disney +, as little information about the series has been revealed, but it is known that we will see Jackson as Nick Fury, returning to Earth to discover a plot that is being represented by a group of rogue Skrulls, the shape-shifting aliens that Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) helped years ago in ”Captain Marvel”.

At the moment, the series does not have an official trailer revealed to the public, but it is known that during the Marvel panel at the comic-con of San Diego the first preview of the program was shown, in addition to the co-star actress cobie smulders shared what we can expect from ”Secret Invasion” once it hits Disney+.

What was seen in the trailer for Secret Invasion?

The trailer shown at Comic-Con opens with Nick Fury finally returning to Earth, this time with a full gray beard and minus his iconic eyepatch, interacting with a wide variety of familiar faces seen before in other movies. films. Here we can see the character of Talos in his human form, looking just like Ben Mendelsonthe actor who brings him to life in the series.

Similarly, it can be seen Don Cheadle returning as James Rhodes, better known as War Machine, as well as Martin Freeman returning as Agent Everett K. Ross. Olivia Coleman Y Emilia Clarke They also appear in the trailer, although it has not been specified what roles they will have in ”Secret Invasion”.

What will ‘Secret Invasion’ be about?

The Skrulls have previously appeared in other UCM movies such as ”Captain Marvel”. / Source: Disney



Although the details of the plot are not fully known, it is known that the series will have a much darker tone than Marvel Studios productions are used to. The series is intended to be an espionage drama with sci-fi elements based on psychological horror. Cobie Smulders took the opportunity to share her perception of the show before the trailer was released:

“This is a darker show. Let’s delve into the characters. We’ll see them in new ways, and it’s going to be an exciting thriller, and you never know who the people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they human? It’s going to be a bit of a guessing game.”

”Secret Invasion” will be the perfect opportunity to see the dynamic between Fury and the Skrulls, characters that could be seen in ”Captain Marvel”. Aliens are known in Marvel comics for their cunning and villainy, so many fans are waiting to see how they will be adapted in this new live action production.

Secret Invasion release date

At the moment the series does not have an official premiere date, but the president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, confirmed that the series could be seen sometime in the spring of 2023.