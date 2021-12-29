plot, cast and soundtrack of the film inspired by the book by Robert Ludlum with Matt Damon

It will be broadcast on television tonight The Bourne Supremacy, copyright action with Matt Damon as the famous secret agent.

Here are some more details on the cast and the plot of the film and when (and where) the film will air.

The one dedicated to Jason Bourne, former secret agent and hitman of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, is an entire series of films, of which The Bourne Supremacy is the second.

It is therefore the sequel to The Bourne Identity, the progenitor of the series that began in 2002. Followed by The Bourne Supremacy (2004), then The Bourne Ultimatum – The return of the jackal (2007) and Jason Bourne (2016).

Then there is a spin-off that arrived in theaters in 2012, entitled The Bourne Legacy. By spin-off we mean a film that does not pertain to the main course of the events narrated but explores a specific aspect of the fictional world.



The only films in the series not to be directed by Paul Greengrass are the spin-off The Bourne Legacy and the first film, The Bourne Identity. Starting in 2004, the British director took over the helm of a franchise that continued until 2016.

The Bourne Supremacy, what is the plot and what the story tells

The Bourne Supremacy storyline sheds new light on Jason Bourne’s past. The story begins in Goa, India, where the former hitman lives with his partner Marie. At night, Jason is haunted by nightmares that draw on images from his past.

On the trail of Bourne, however, there are also his old enemies, whose hunt will force the secret agent to return on a mission.



Which book is inspired by the film with Matt Damon The Bourne Supremacy

Jason Bourne is an invention of the writer’s pen Robert Ludlum. In particular, The Bourne Supremacy is inspired by the Double Deception book.

Matt Damon, who plays Jason Bourne in the film

The Bourne Supremacy, starring Matt Damon, Brian Cox and Franka Potente

The star of the Bourne film series is Matt Damon, who played the hero conceived by Ludlum until 2016. The cast also includes Franka Potente, who plays Marie, Jason Bourne’s girlfriend and the British actor Brian Cox, who starred in, among others, the orchid thief, the 25th hour or the X-Men.

What is the song in the soundtrack of the Paul Greengrass movie with Matt Damon

The Bourne Supremacy is often associated with the notes of the song of the soundtrack Extreme Ways, by the American musician Moby.

When and where The Bourne Supremacy will air: date and time

The film will air starting at 21:30 on Network 4 today tuesday December 28, 2021.



