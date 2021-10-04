The Mummy: plot, cast and streaming of the 2017 film

Tonight, Sunday 3 October 2021, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, La mummia (The Mummy) will be broadcast, a 2017 film directed by Alex Kurtzman, starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Russell Crowe. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1127, some Crusader knights buried an Egyptian ruby ​​inside the tomb of one of their own in England. Nowadays, the tomb is found in the London dungeons by some workers, and later taken into custody by a team led by a mysterious man. In a flashback to the New Kingdom, during the peaceful reign of Menehptre, Princess Ahmanet, his daughter, is destined to succeed him as the ruler of Ancient Egypt. The waters are clear, but the carom is triggered when one of Ahmanet’s handmaids gives birth to a male child (who is now the king, according to the laws of Egypt). Determined to claim the throne for herself, Ahmanet sells her soul to Seth, the god of death, to help him transfer his spirit into a corporeal form through a ceremonial dagger and together rule over Egypt. After killing her father and brother, Ahmanet attempts to sacrifice her lover to use him as a shell for Seth, but is captured by her father’s priests and mummified alive for eternity. His sarcophagus is buried in Mesopotamia and submerged in a pool filled with mercury so that its monstrous shape cannot escape. In present-day Iraq, Sergeant Nick Morton and Corporal Chris Vail accidentally discover Ahmanet’s grave after establishing an air strike on an insurgent stronghold… Here is the trailer for the movie The Mummy:

The Mummy: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Mummy, but what is the full cast of the 2017 film with Tom Cruise? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Tom Cruise: Nick Morton

Sofia Boutella: Ahmanet

Annabelle Wallis: Jenny Halsey

Russell Crowe: Dr. Henry Jekyll / Edward Hyde

Jake Johnson: Corporal Chris Vail

Courtney B. Vance: Colonel Greenway

Marwan Kenzari: Malik

Javier Botet: Seth

Selva Rasalingam: King Menehptre

Dylan Smith: Lorenzo Montanari

Rez Kempton: Foreman

Chasty Ballesteros: Kira Lee

Streaming and live TV

Where to see The Mummy on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – Sunday 3 October 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PC, tablet and smartphone.