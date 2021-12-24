plot, cast and streaming of the film broadcast on La7
Tonight, 24 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on La7, Insomnia d’amore (Sleepless in Seattle), a 1993 film directed by Nora Ephron, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Sam remains a widower and is inconsolable. In Chicago, the city where he lives and works, every place reminds him of his young wife and so he decides to move to Seattle taking his son Jonah with him. Seeing his father’s affliction, the child finds nothing better than to turn to a radio and Sam’s case becomes national, also fascinating Annie Reed, a romantic journalist from Baltimore – on the other side of the United States – who is close to marriage. and has a soft spot for the movie A Splendid Love with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. Meanwhile, Sam begins to receive a flood of letters from wives and Jonah, of all, draws that of Annie. After various events, the two meet in New York on top of the Empire State Building, just like in A splendid love, on Valentine’s Day.
Insomnia of love: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the storyline of Sleepless in Love, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Tom Hanks: Samuel “Sam” Baldwin
- Meg Ryan: Annie Reed
- Bill Pullman: Walter, Annie’s boyfriend
- Ross Malinger: Jonah Baldwin
- Rosie O’Donnell: Becky, Annie’s colleague
- Gaby Hoffmann: Jessica
- Victor Garber: Greg
- Rita Wilson: Suzy
- Barbara Garrick: Victoria decorator
- Carey Lowell: Maggie Abbott Baldwin, late wife of Sam
- David Hyde Pierce: Dennis Reed
- Dana Ivey: Claire Bennett
- Rob Reiner: Jay
- Tom Riis Farrell: Rob
- Leclanché Durand: Barbara Reed
- Kevin O’Morrison: Cliff Reed
- Valerie Wright: Betsy Reed
- Frances Conroy: Irene Reed
- Tom Tammi: Harold Reed
- Calvin Trillin: Uncle Wilson
- Caroline Aaron: Dr. Marcia Fieldstone
- Linda Walley: Loretta
- LaTanta Richardson: Harriet
- Tom McGowan: Keith
- Stephen Mellor: Wyatt
- Marguerite Schurtle: Waitress in Baltimore
Streaming and tv
Where to see Insomnia of love on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – December 24, 2021 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the La7 website.