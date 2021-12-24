plot, cast and streaming of the film broadcast on La7

Insomnia of love: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 24 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on La7, Insomnia d’amore (Sleepless in Seattle), a 1993 film directed by Nora Ephron, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Sam remains a widower and is inconsolable. In Chicago, the city where he lives and works, every place reminds him of his young wife and so he decides to move to Seattle taking his son Jonah with him. Seeing his father’s affliction, the child finds nothing better than to turn to a radio and Sam’s case becomes national, also fascinating Annie Reed, a romantic journalist from Baltimore – on the other side of the United States – who is close to marriage. and has a soft spot for the movie A Splendid Love with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. Meanwhile, Sam begins to receive a flood of letters from wives and Jonah, of all, draws that of Annie. After various events, the two meet in New York on top of the Empire State Building, just like in A splendid love, on Valentine’s Day.

Insomnia of love: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the storyline of Sleepless in Love, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Tom Hanks: Samuel “Sam” Baldwin

Meg Ryan: Annie Reed

Bill Pullman: Walter, Annie’s boyfriend

Ross Malinger: Jonah Baldwin

Rosie O’Donnell: Becky, Annie’s colleague

Gaby Hoffmann: Jessica

Victor Garber: Greg

Rita Wilson: Suzy

Barbara Garrick: Victoria decorator

Carey Lowell: Maggie Abbott Baldwin, late wife of Sam

David Hyde Pierce: Dennis Reed

Dana Ivey: Claire Bennett

Rob Reiner: Jay

Tom Riis Farrell: Rob

Leclanché Durand: Barbara Reed

Kevin O’Morrison: Cliff Reed

Valerie Wright: Betsy Reed

Frances Conroy: Irene Reed

Tom Tammi: Harold Reed

Calvin Trillin: Uncle Wilson

Caroline Aaron: Dr. Marcia Fieldstone

Linda Walley: Loretta

LaTanta Richardson: Harriet

Tom McGowan: Keith

Stephen Mellor: Wyatt

Marguerite Schurtle: Waitress in Baltimore

Streaming and tv

Where to see Insomnia of love on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – December 24, 2021 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the La7 website.