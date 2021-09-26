plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema 1

Locked Down: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 26 September 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, Locked Down, a 2021 film directed by Doug Liman with Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Kingsley, Ben Stiller, Lucy Boynton and Jazmyn Simon, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Paxton and Linda are a London couple in crisis for some time, forced to share the spaces of their home during the lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to an arrest years ago, Paxton works as a chauffeur and is convinced that his life is forever ruined; Linda, on the other hand, enterprising and career-oriented, is responsible for England for a large fashion brand, but cannot bear the idea of ​​firing her colleagues due to the downturn in business. Dissatisfied with their life and their work, exhausted by isolation and worn out relationship, they will find a way to reconnect when they discover the possibility of stealing a precious diamond and getting away with it.

Locked Down: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Locked Down storyline, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Anne Hathaway: Linda

Chiwetel Ejiofor: Paxton

Stephen Merchant: Michael Morgan

Mindy Kaling: Kate

Ben Kingsley: Malcolm

Lucy Boynton: Charlotte

Dulé Hill: David

Jazmyn Simon: Maria

Ben Stiller: Guy

Mark Gatiss: Donald

Streaming and tv

Where to see Locked Down on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 26 September 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.