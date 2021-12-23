plot, cast and trailer for Steven Spielberg’s musical

A sort of faithful remake of the 1961 film directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise and with the memorable interpretations of Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer and Rita Moreno (who also appears in Spielberg’s film). West Side Story, nominated for 11 Critics’ Choice Awards and 4 Golden Globes, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia, it tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in New York in 1957. It opens in theaters from 23 December.

For Spielberg this is the first musical of a unique and highly prestigious career and for him “it was a dream, almost a fixation, to dedicate myself to a film that in its first version literally fed my imagination and my desire to become a director, and it doesn’t matter that someone wrote that there was no need for a remake”.

The West Side Story cast

The reinterpretation of the musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works).

However, the critics emphasized the interpretations of the young actors. First of all the good Rachel Zegler, aka María, in the love story at the center of the film. At the Golden Globes he will have to contend with Marion Cotillard (star of Annette), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up), Emma Stone (Cruella). By many, Rachel is given as a favorite and safe nominated for the Oscars, which will be delivered in March.

Twenty-year-old Rachel Zegler was chosen from hundreds of candidates for the part. Spielberg said: “He had the perfect momentum, gaze and vitality for the role.” And of that audition Rachel, spontaneous and extroverted, declares: “I will forever keep the thrill of having been scrutinized and evaluated by Spielberg. It’s my special big screen debut. I did not want to believe that he had chosen me, that I had nothing in my curriculum except having played in school plays West Side Story. In the theater I had several truly formative experiences and, in any case, I considered myself more an aspiring singer than an actress. Music is my first passion “.

If in the history of the film she is a Puerto Rican who falls in love with Tony (Ansel Elgort), in real life Rachel, after Spielberg’s film (she was 17 when she was chosen by the director), was cast as Snow White. alongside the evil queen Gal Gadot in the next Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a live action version of the Disney animated film dated 1937.

Interview with Rachel Zegler, protagonist of the film

What was the perfectionist Spielberg’s biggest fatigue on the set?

Surely that of always having a Latin accent: I’m a native of New Jersey and I have a very different accent. However, a source of inspiration was certainly my grandmother, who emigrated from Colombia to New Jersey when she was very young. In Spielberg’s version of the film there are no subtitles for all the dialogue in Spanish and I had to seriously prepare for every line.

Do you want to reveal some other emotions of the set and of the many takes?

When Bruce Springsteen visited Spielberg while filming in New York, I really thought I was passing out with excitement and couldn’t say a single word. Then the sequence of the balcony. Just like in Romeo and Juliet, for me it was fundamental and in the film it is beautiful and it is also a tribute to the brick houses, the old brick houses of the metropolis.

Did you see the movie with Natalie Wood?

Only after I have finished my work. It was a continuous joy to act with the whole crew and try to convey what I consider the Latin energy. Certainly the fight between the New York gangs has a pivotal importance in the script and on the screen, but I consider West Side Story especially as the chronicle of a love between different people.

Now he also has a recording of the film’s soundtrack to his credit …

Another great honor and the reason Balcony Scene it is certainly my most successful recording, in my opinion, although my friends prefer it I Feel Pretty.

However, before Spielberg’s choice she was popular on You Tube.

True, and I have full confidence in the service of so-called social media. My Instagram account, however, I don’t know if it was ever seen by Steven, at least he never told me.

The Hollywood Reporter And Variety have written that she will be one of the stars of 2022.

I am present among many other names better known than me such as, for example, Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) and, among men, gender equality holds, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi). It is very important, and not just for my generation, that there is a great variety of races and cultures in all these rankings of future talents: I am with Colombian / American pride.

She stated on Instagram and in her account that her favorite actor is Oscar Isaac.

That’s very true, I always mention it in my Instagram account. Plus, like everyone else, I always like Tom Hanks, who unfortunately didn’t come to our set to visit Spielberg because he was in Australia.

Speaking of Tom Hanks: he and his wife have overcome Covid and have talked about it with important official announcements. How did you live and are you experiencing the pandemic?

With all possible precautions and I am against those who speak ill of vaccines. It is a duty to protect one’s own health and that of others.

Do you watch movies at home during this time?

Yes, but I want to go back to the cinema. I agree with Spielberg: the magic of cinema is also experienced in the hall, with other strangers.

What is your favorite Spielberg film?

Always and again ET, which will never get old, is very topical and suffice it to say that it also speaks of a different person.

Do you believe in the presence of aliens?

I would like to believe it, I don’t think we are alone in the big universe.

What did her parents say about her success?

Nothing has changed for them, this helps me to lead a normal life even though I have many followers on Instagram.

