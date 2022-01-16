plot, cast and trailer for the film about DC’s superhero group airing tonight

The film inspired by the homonymous group of superheroes from the comics of the DC Comics. The chat film entitled by Justice League is broadcast in prime time starting at about 21:20 Sunday 16th January 2022 and also in simultaneous streaming on the Mediaset Infinity website and application. On television, therefore, the first adventure of the special team formed by Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Flash reappears in which the good will have to deal with a terrible threat coming from the depths of the galaxy arrived on Earth to recover cubes from the huge power.

Learn about the film’s plot, cast and curiosities.

Justice League: the curiosities and the cast of the film

Justice League is a 2017 film directed by Zack Snyder, an acclaimed successful director who has already signed films such as 300 And Watchmen who during the making of this film had a serious bereavement and in the final stages had to hand over the role to colleague Joss Whedon.

The film is inspired by the homonymous group of superheroes from the DC Comics comics created by the genius of Gardner Fox and which boasts among the main interpreters various movie stars such as Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa with the participation of Ray Fisher And Ciarán Hinds.

Despite the great attention of the public, the film turned out to be a great commercial flop and subsequently received mostly negative reviews from critics and from the public themselves who judged it well below expectations.

Justice League: the plot of the movie

Batman and Wonder Woman realize that a great threat has fallen on earth and for this they go in search of other superheroes to get help. They go far and wide around the world and thus manage to recruit Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg which will prove to be an important key to thwarting the threat, given that his body was produced thanks to the material that the bad guy of the day, the fearsome alien Steppenwolf, is trying to find again.

A huge return of a character that everyone had given up for dead will also help the team.