plot, cast and trailer of the film with Robert Downey Jr. on Italia1 on Sunday 7 November

The first evening of Italia1 on Sunday 7 November 2021 offers the public in front of the television a film that sees the return of the most loved private detective of all time. The film Sherlock Holmes airs on the Mediaset channel starting at about 21:20 when the character played by the star Robert Downey Jr. and his trusty squire Dr. Watson are on the trail of an intricate and mysterious story that sees a man concluding rites of black magic by killing young women. The full plot and cast of the film will air tonight.

Sherlock Holmes: the cast and the curiosities about the film broadcast on Italia1

Sherlock Holmes is a 2009 film directed by Guy Ritchie, a famous British director who will also shoot the sequel in 2011 entitled Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows.

The screenplay is taken from a comic written by Lionel Wigram and is loosely based on the novels of the Scottish author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The iconic and witty character of Sherlock Holmes returns to Italian screens, here played by Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.

who in those years had inextricably linked his face to the character of Iron Man for the Marvel Universe film series. At his side in the role of Dr. Watson is another great interpreter of our times as Jude Law, and the film also boasts the presence of Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler while the bad guy on duty Lord Henry Blackwood is played by the actor Mark Strong.

Sherlock Holmes: the plot of the movie

Sherlock Holmes and his trusted friend and collaborator are on the trail of a bloodthirsty man expert in black magic who usually ends his grisly rites by killing a young woman.

Tracked down and arrested, the two investigators make sure that he is in the hands of justice that sentences him to the death penalty.

What seemed to be the end of the mystery, however, is not just the beginning as Lord Henry Blackwood is not found in what should be his tomb, complete with a witness who swears he has seen him around the city. Holmes and Watson will find themselves in front of a mystery of difficult resolution but the two will know how to assert themselves.