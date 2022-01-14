plot, cast and trailer of the film with Sylvester Stallone along with his whole ruthless team

Friday, January 14, 2022, the third chapter of the saga will be aired, bringing back to the screen some of the greatest stars of action films of the 80s and 90s. The series created by Sylvester Stallone in this chapter he loses some important pieces of his vast cast but manages to confirm Arnold Schwarzenegger And Mel Gibson to which are added the other stars Antonio Banderas and Harrison Ford. The third chapter of the saga will be broadcast on Italia1 starting at about 21:20 and will show the public how Barney and his team of Mercenaries will have to face the threat of Conrad Stonebanks, an old partner they know well and who is determined to eliminate their former colleagues one after another.

The plot, the cast and the curiosities of the film The mercenaries 3 broadcast on Italia1 starting at about 21:20.

The Mercenaries 3: the curiosities and the cast of the film

The mercenaries 3 (from the original language title of The Expendables 3) is a 2014 film directed by Patrick Hughes, here at his first directing in the saga. The film is the third in the series conceived entirely by Sylvester Stallone which follows the events of that broadcast last week, again on Italia1.

In the cast of the film return some of the major performers of the previous film such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Jet Li And Mel Gibson as they make their debut in the franchise Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, Wesley Snipes and also a surprising one Harrison Ford.

The Mercenaries 3: the plot of the film broadcast on Italia1

The penultimate adventure of the mercenaries led by Barney begins with an intrigue.

Intent on reassembling his squad to blow up a dangerous traffic of firearms, Barney will call back his old friend Doc claiming his great skills as a doctor and guerrilla as well as the entire team.

Arriving on the spot to intercept the load of weapons, the team will discover that they will have to face Conrad Stonebanks, an old partner and founder of the same mercenaries who turned into an arms dealer and is determined to eliminate his former colleagues one after another.

