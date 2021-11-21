plot, cast and trailer on the film broadcast tonight on Italia1

The first evening of Italia1 broadcasts the fourth chapter of the beloved saga of the most famous dinosaurs in world cinema. Sunday 21 November 2021 returns to the air on the channel Mediaset Jurassic World, a film in which a group of reckless genetic scientists, assembling the genetic sequences of other dinosaurs, create a scary new dinosaur that will endanger the lives of many people. At the center of the plot is the presence as the protagonist of the Hollywood actor Chris Pratt. Learn about the full cast and plot of the film, as well as trivia about Jurassic World aired tonight on Italia1 starting at around 21:20.

Jurassic World: the cast and the curiosities of the film

Jurassic World is a 2015 film directed by Colin Trevorrow, a well-known American director already known to the public for having directed the well-known film entitled Safety Not Guaranteed.

The fourth chapter of the film series created by Steven Spielberg, who in this project remains as executive producer, and inspired by the novel of the same name by Michael Crichton, has experienced a long troubled phase of creation and production so that the film was made after 14 years of gestation.

The film ultimately made its debut in 2015, after the release was still postponed by one year from the agreed one, being rewarded by both critical reviews and box office receipts.

The protagonist of the film turns out to be Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, an ex-marine and Velociraptor tamer who will be instrumental in putting an end to the threat posed by a new super predator dinosaur. At his side to complete the cast also appear Bryce Dallas Howard, in addition to the known Omar Sy and also Vincent D’Onofrio, Jake Johnson, Lauren Lapkus, Ty Simpkins And Nick Robinson.

Jurassic World: the plot of the film

John Hammond’s dream came true with the creation of the dinosaur theme park named after Jurassic World precisely. The park, however, lives of ups and downs in terms of income and the geneticists who work inside it think of expanding the “attractions” inside by creating a new dangerous dinosaur created by the genes of some great predators of the history of the animal world.

With the intent to view the new beast, Owen Grady, an ex-marine and expert Velociraptor tamer, is summoned, who immediately realizes the danger of the project and tries with all his might to destroy the insane plan. but it will seem to be too late by now.