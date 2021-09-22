plot, cast of the film with Cameron Diaz

Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation is a comedy directed by Nancy Meyers that boasts an exceptional cast: here’s what you need to know about the film.

There are few romantic comedies that, on par with Love does not go on vacation, boast a rich cast of Hollywood stars. One of the secrets of the success of the film directed by Nancy Meyers lies precisely in the great qualities of the actors and actresses who played there. The film was released in cinemas in 2006 but still today it is reviewed with pleasure whenever there is the possibility: now let’s see everything there is to know about this comedy.

Love does not go on vacation: the plot of the film

The protagonists of Love does not go on vacation I’m Iris Simpkins And Amanda Woods, two disappointed women after their love affairs ended badly who, despite not knowing each other, decide to exchange their respective homes for a while, in order to take a break from their respective worlds. This exchange will allow both of them to find love again.

CAMERON DIAZ

The film is set in the Christmas period and the producers, to make the most of the atmosphere, had thought of renting some machines for artificial snow. As luck would have it, there was no need, because during the filming it really snowed.

Love does not go on vacation: the cast of the film

To play the roles of Iris Simpkins and Amanda Woods are respectively Kate Winsleyou Amanda Woods. The male protagonists are instead Jude Law And Jack Black.

When Nancy Meyers wrote the screenplay for Love does not go on vacation he had already thought of these four actors for the main roles, building the characters according to their characteristics.

The hardest to get him to take the part is Jack Black, but when he learned he was going to star opposite Kate Winslet he said yes. Once filming was over, Cameron Diaz kept her Amanda’s clothes on.